FEAR Add Second Melbourne Show For First Ever Australian Tour - Noise11 Music News

FEAR will tour Australia for the first time in June and July, with frontman Lee Ving leading the Los Angeles hardcore pioneers and a second Melbourne show now added due to demand.

by Paul Cashmere

American hardcore punk originators FEAR have expanded their debut Australian tour, confirming a second Melbourne performance after the first show sold out, as the band prepares to bring its influential and confrontational catalogue to local stages for the first time in June and July.

The newly announced Melbourne date at The Tote on July 2 follows immediate demand for the original July 3 show, signalling strong interest in a band whose legacy has largely been experienced in Australia through recordings, film and reputation rather than live performance. The tour will also include dates in Sydney, the Hunter Valley, Wollongong, the Gold Coast and Brisbane.

FEAR, formed in Los Angeles in 1977, are widely credited with defining the abrasive tone and cultural posture of early American hardcore punk. Their arrival fills a longstanding gap for local fans who have followed the band’s influence across decades of punk and alternative music without the opportunity to see them perform in person.

The current touring lineup centres on founding vocalist Lee Ving and original drummer Spit Stix, supported by guitarist Eric Razo and bassist Geoff Kresge, known for his work with AFI and Tiger Army. This configuration reflects a partial reunion of the band’s classic-era personnel, first re-established in 2018, alongside musicians drawn from later punk generations.

FEAR’s catalogue is anchored by their 1982 debut album The Record, a release that has sold more than 500,000 copies and remains a reference point for the genre’s development. Songs such as I Don’t Care About You and Let’s Have A War established a blueprint for direct, aggressive songwriting that would inform countless acts across punk, metal and alternative rock in the decades that followed.

Their cultural impact was amplified by a series of high-profile and often controversial appearances. Most notably, their 1981 Halloween performance on Saturday Night Live, facilitated by actor John Belushi, became one of the most infamous live broadcasts in American television history. The chaotic set, which included a group of invited slam dancers, resulted in damage to the studio and effectively ended the band’s relationship with mainstream broadcast platforms. The performance has since been reassessed as a defining moment in punk’s collision with mass media.

FEAR also featured prominently in Penelope Spheeris’ documentary The Decline Of The Western Civilization, a film that captured the volatility of the Los Angeles punk scene in the early 1980s. Their appearance in the documentary, marked by confrontational audience interaction and unfiltered stage behaviour, reinforced their reputation as one of the movement’s most uncompromising acts.

Outside the band, Lee Ving has maintained a parallel career in film and television, with roles in productions including Flashdance, Clue and Streets Of Fire, while also participating in Dave Grohl’s Sound City Players project. These cross-industry connections have extended FEAR’s visibility beyond the confines of punk.

The band’s more recent output includes the 2023 album For Right And Order, their first collection of new material in over a decade. The record also features a reinterpretation of the Australian classic Nice Boys Don’t Play Rock’n’Roll, originally by Rose Tattoo, with guest contributions from Guns N’ Roses members Slash and Duff McKagan. The inclusion underscores an ongoing dialogue between generations of rock musicians and highlights FEAR’s continued relevance within that ecosystem.

From an industry perspective, FEAR’s Australian tour reflects a broader trend of legacy punk acts reconnecting with global audiences that were previously underserved during their peak years. With touring circuits now more viable for heritage artists, there is renewed demand for foundational acts whose influence has long outpaced their physical reach.

FEAR Australian Tour Dates

Fri 26 June, Sydney, Marrickville Bowlo

Sat 27 June, Hunter Valley, Thrashville Festival

Sun 28 June, Wollongong, La La Las

Thu 2 July, Melbourne, The Tote

Fri 3 July, Melbourne, The Tote (Sold Out)

Sat 4 July, Gold Coast, Vinnies Dive Bar

Sun 5 July, Brisbane, The Brightside

Tickets on sale now via www.troubadourpresents.com

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