Dermot Kennedy Announces Australia And New Zealand Tour For November 2026 - Noise11 Music News

Dermot Kennedy confirms a major return to Australia and New Zealand, with the Irish singer-songwriter bringing his latest album The Weight Of The Woods to arenas and outdoor venues this November

by Paul Cashmere

Irish artist Dermot Kennedy will return to Australia and New Zealand in November 2026, with promoter Live Nation confirming a run of eight shows across both countries. The tour begins on 14 November in Perth and concludes in Auckland on 28 November, marking Kennedy’s first headline visit to the region since his appearance at Sydney’s MISNEACH Festival in 2025.

The announcement arrives in the immediate aftermath of Kennedy’s third studio album, The Weight Of The Woods, released in April 2026. The record has already secured a place in UK chart history, making Kennedy the first Irish solo artist to debut at number one with his first three studio albums. That milestone reinforces his commercial trajectory from busking on Dublin streets to commanding global arena tours.

At its core, the November tour is a continuation of Kennedy’s current international cycle, which includes extensive dates across the UK, Europe, North America and Canada. Australian audiences will see him at a mix of outdoor amphitheatres and indoor arenas, including Rod Laver Arena in Melbourne and the TikTok Entertainment Centre in Sydney. The New Zealand leg follows immediately after, with dates in Christchurch, Wellington and Auckland.

The Weight Of The Woods sits as a pivotal release in Kennedy’s catalogue. Following the breakthrough success of Without Fear in 2019 and the introspective Sonder in 2022, the new album consolidates his songwriting approach while broadening its sonic scope. Tracks such as “Honest”, “Funeral” and “Refuge” continue his established blend of folk-rooted composition with contemporary production, a hybrid style he has refined over the past decade.

The album was largely written and recorded near Kennedy’s home in rural Ireland, with production support from Gabe Simon. Additional sessions took place in Nashville, reflecting a transatlantic production workflow that has become increasingly common among globally touring artists. Thematically, the record draws heavily on Irish landscapes and identity, anchoring its lyrical perspective in place and memory.

Kennedy’s rise has been built on sustained audience engagement rather than rapid viral success. Early career busking across Dublin and Boston allowed him to develop a performance style grounded in direct audience connection. That foundation translated into streaming success, now exceeding four billion plays across platforms, and into consistent ticket sales across multiple continents.

His earlier singles, including “Outnumbered” and “Power Over Me”, established his presence on international charts, while collaborations such as “Paradise” with Meduza expanded his reach into electronic music audiences. By the time Sonder arrived in 2022, Kennedy had already become a reliable arena-level act, a status this current tour cycle reinforces.

The broader significance of Kennedy’s return to Australia aligns with a renewed appetite for international touring following years of disruption earlier in the decade. Promoters have increasingly focused on artists with proven streaming metrics and cross-market appeal, positioning Kennedy within a cohort that includes contemporaries like Niall Horan and Noah Kahan, both of whom he has shared stages with in recent years.

There is also a notable shift in how artists like Kennedy structure their releases and tours. His recent pop-up performances in Los Angeles and New York ahead of the album launch reflect a strategy that blends intimate engagement with large-scale touring. These smaller shows serve as testing grounds for new material while reinforcing fan loyalty before arena runs.

From an industry perspective, Kennedy’s continued chart success in the UK and sustained touring demand suggest a durable career model built on consistency rather than reinvention. While some critics have pointed to the uniformity of his sonic palette across releases, his audience growth indicates that his core style remains commercially effective.

Looking ahead, Kennedy’s November dates will form part of a broader global campaign that extends well into 2026. With confirmed appearances at major venues such as London’s O2 and Red Rocks Amphitheatre in the United States, the Australian and New Zealand leg represents a key market within his touring network.

For Australian audiences, the tour offers the first opportunity to experience The Weight Of The Woods in a live setting, a format that has historically amplified Kennedy’s material through dynamic vocal delivery and stripped-back arrangements within large-scale productions.

Tickets go on sale to the general public on Friday 8 May at 11am local time, following a series of presales across the preceding days.

DERMOT KENNEDY

AUSTRALIA & NEW ZEALAND 2026 TOUR DATES

Saturday 14 November, Perth, Kings Park And Botanic Garden

Tuesday 17 November, Brisbane, Riverstage

Wednesday 18 November, Sydney, TikTok Entertainment Centre

Saturday 21 November, Melbourne, Rod Laver Arena

Sunday 22 November, Adelaide, Entertainment Centre Theatre

Wednesday 25 November, Christchurch, Town Hall

Friday 27 November, Wellington, TSB Arena

Saturday 28 November, Auckland, Spark Arena

All shows are all ages.

Artist Presale Registration closes Monday 4 May at 5pm AEST

Artist Presale Codes distributed Tuesday 5 May

Artist Presale runs Wednesday 6 May, 9am to Friday 8 May, 10am

Live Nation Presale runs Thursday 7 May, 10am to Friday 8 May, 10am

General Onsale Friday 8 May at 11am local time

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