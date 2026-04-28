Daya Announces First Australian Headline Tour For 2026 - Noise11 Music News

US pop artist Daya will bring her new album era to Australia in July and August 2026, with headline shows in Perth, Melbourne, Sydney and Brisbane as part of her debut national tour presented by Destroy All Lines.

by Paul Cashmere

Daya will tour Australia for the first time as a headline act in July and August 2026, with four intimate club shows confirmed for Perth, Melbourne, Sydney and Brisbane. The run is part of the US singer’s global rollout for her second studio album Til Every Petal Drops, marking a new creative phase for the artist behind Hide Away and Don’t Let Me Down.

The Australian dates arrive at a pivotal moment in Daya’s career. Now more than a decade into her professional journey, she is stepping into what she describes as a more expansive and self-defined artistic identity. The Til Every Petal Drops era moves away from the polished pop structures of her early releases into a more textured blend of electronic production, soulful vocal work and introspective songwriting.

The shows are expected to focus on new material from Til Every Petal Drops, alongside key tracks from her catalogue including Sit Still, Look Pretty and Insomnia. The album is described as a darker and more exploratory body of work, built around emotional clarity and sonic experimentation.

Speaking about the new creative direction, Daya said, “I have a deeper sense of myself as an artist. I’ve evolved so much and I’m exploring everything I can. I’ve embraced who I am at this point of my life, and I’m confident and excited for the world to hear it.”

Daya’s rise began in 2015 with Hide Away, a breakout single that established her as a new voice in pop at just 16 years old. The track led to her debut EP Daya and first album Sit Still, Look Pretty in 2016. Her global profile escalated dramatically through Don’t Let Me Down with The Chainsmokers, which became a multi-format hit and earned a GRAMMY Award for Best Dance Recording.

Over the past decade, Daya has transitioned from teen pop breakout to a cross-genre collaborator working within electronic, dance and alternative pop spaces. Her catalogue reflects that shift, with releases and features alongside Dom Dolla, Gryffin, RL Grime, Illenium and Anyma, positioning her within the global EDM-pop continuum rather than traditional mainstream pop lanes.

Her 2025 collaboration with Dom Dolla on Dreamin’ also resonated strongly in Australia, earning ARIA recognition and reinforcing her presence within the country’s dance music landscape. That connection has become a key factor in the decision to stage an Australian headline tour built around smaller, more direct venues rather than arenas.

Historically, Daya’s trajectory mirrors a broader pattern of streaming-era pop artists who pivot into hybrid electronic spaces after early commercial breakthroughs. Since Sit Still, Look Pretty, she has released a series of EPs including The Difference and In Between Dreams, each reflecting incremental shifts in tone and production style.

While Daya maintains a strong global streaming profile and consistent presence in electronic collaborations, her early pop success has not always translated into sustained mainstream radio dominance in later releases. Some of her post-2018 output has leaned more toward niche electronic audiences rather than broad pop rotation.

However, the trade-off has been greater creative control and genre flexibility. Her evolution is part of a wider industry movement where artists are no longer locked into early commercial identities, instead building long-term careers through cross-genre collaboration and catalogue diversification.

Daya’s 2026 Australian tour represents both a debut and a reset point, aligning a new album cycle with an intimate live format designed to highlight vocal performance and production detail. With Til Every Petal Drops positioned as a defining statement of her current artistic phase, the Australian shows will serve as one of the first global opportunities to experience the new material in a live setting.

TOUR DATES

28 July 2026 – Perth – Rosemount Hotel (18+)

30 July 2026 – Melbourne – Corner Hotel (18+)

31 July 2026 – Sydney – Factory Theatre (18+)

1 August 2026 – Brisbane – The Triffid (18+)

Presale: Thursday 30 April 2026, 11am AEST (Destroy All Lines)

General on sale: Friday 1 May 2026, 11am local time

https://www.destroyalllines.com/tours/daya-2026

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