Feeder To Headline Big Summer Kick-Off - Noise11.com

Harlequins Rugby Club is excited to announce that the multi-platinum rock band Feeder will be the headline music act for Big Summer Kick-Off on Saturday, 10 May at Allianz Stadium, Twickenham.

Recognised as one of the UK’s most influential rock bands, Feeder has been creating anthemic music worthy of the world’s biggest stadiums for over three decades, making them the perfect act to entertain thousands of fans at the Home of England Rugby.

With more than seven million records sold, the band has captivated fans old and new with hits like Just the Way I’m Feeling, Buck Rogers, Feeling a Moment, and Just a Day – some of the 26 tracks that have reached the UK Top 40.

Feeder will take centre stage as part of an electrifying entertainment lineup, which also includes live singalong band Massaoke, kicking off a summer celebration packed with fun for the whole family.

The day’s main event will see Harlequins Men take on Gallagher Premiership rivals Gloucester Rugby in their penultimate regular-season fixture, with both teams on course to be in contention for a top four play-off place.

Now in its fourth edition, Big Summer Kick-Off has grown into one of the most eagerly anticipated events in the domestic rugby calendar since its inception in 2022.

This year, over 60,000 fans are expected to fill the stadium to see some of the most exciting names in rugby, including England Guinness Six Nations stars Marcus Smith, Fin Baxter, and Chandler Cunningham-South, in a day mixing top-tier sport and family entertainment.

Speaking on their announcement, lead vocalist and guitarist, Grant Nicholas from Feeder said: “We’re excited to be playing at Big Summer Kick-Off and be back at Allianz Stadium.

“The last time we played there, we were supporting the Rolling Stones so we know it’s a fantastic stadium to play in and it can produce a great atmosphere.

“There will be great entertainment all round with both music and rugby on offer – Big Summer Kick-Off is a real family event that appeals to all ages. Hopefully, we get the weather to match the occasion as well!”

Harlequins fly-half and Netflix Full Contact Season 2 star, Marcus Smith said: “This is going to be my fourth Big Summer Kick-Off and every year it gets bigger and better.

“It’s always one of the standout days during the season, playing in front of over 60,000 fans at Allianz Stadium and with Feeder headlining, the atmosphere is going to be unreal.

“Massive rock anthems are made for huge occasions and having them join us for this pre-summer celebration and our big clash against Gloucester Rugby will definitely fire up the crowd and give us players an extra boost on the pitch.

“I’m absolutely buzzing for the event, and it’s going to be a brilliant day for everyone.”

Aside from the world-class rugby, fans in attendance can expect to be fuelled with a festive afternoon with plenty activities before and after the match, with free fairground rides in the West Fan Village, have-a-go inflatables, Harlequins mascots, face painters, and a wide range of food and beverages.

