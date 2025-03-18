 Feeder To Headline Big Summer Kick-Off - Noise11.com
Feeder Facebook photo

Feeder Facebook photo

Feeder To Headline Big Summer Kick-Off

by Music-News.com on March 19, 2025

in News

Harlequins Rugby Club is excited to announce that the multi-platinum rock band Feeder will be the headline music act for Big Summer Kick-Off on Saturday, 10 May at Allianz Stadium, Twickenham.

Recognised as one of the UK’s most influential rock bands, Feeder has been creating anthemic music worthy of the world’s biggest stadiums for over three decades, making them the perfect act to entertain thousands of fans at the Home of England Rugby.

With more than seven million records sold, the band has captivated fans old and new with hits like Just the Way I’m Feeling, Buck Rogers, Feeling a Moment, and Just a Day – some of the 26 tracks that have reached the UK Top 40.

Feeder will take centre stage as part of an electrifying entertainment lineup, which also includes live singalong band Massaoke, kicking off a summer celebration packed with fun for the whole family.

The day’s main event will see Harlequins Men take on Gallagher Premiership rivals Gloucester Rugby in their penultimate regular-season fixture, with both teams on course to be in contention for a top four play-off place.

Now in its fourth edition, Big Summer Kick-Off has grown into one of the most eagerly anticipated events in the domestic rugby calendar since its inception in 2022.

This year, over 60,000 fans are expected to fill the stadium to see some of the most exciting names in rugby, including England Guinness Six Nations stars Marcus Smith, Fin Baxter, and Chandler Cunningham-South, in a day mixing top-tier sport and family entertainment.

Speaking on their announcement, lead vocalist and guitarist, Grant Nicholas from Feeder said: “We’re excited to be playing at Big Summer Kick-Off and be back at Allianz Stadium.

“The last time we played there, we were supporting the Rolling Stones so we know it’s a fantastic stadium to play in and it can produce a great atmosphere.

“There will be great entertainment all round with both music and rugby on offer – Big Summer Kick-Off is a real family event that appeals to all ages. Hopefully, we get the weather to match the occasion as well!”

Harlequins fly-half and Netflix Full Contact Season 2 star, Marcus Smith said: “This is going to be my fourth Big Summer Kick-Off and every year it gets bigger and better.

“It’s always one of the standout days during the season, playing in front of over 60,000 fans at Allianz Stadium and with Feeder headlining, the atmosphere is going to be unreal.

“Massive rock anthems are made for huge occasions and having them join us for this pre-summer celebration and our big clash against Gloucester Rugby will definitely fire up the crowd and give us players an extra boost on the pitch.

“I’m absolutely buzzing for the event, and it’s going to be a brilliant day for everyone.”

Aside from the world-class rugby, fans in attendance can expect to be fuelled with a festive afternoon with plenty activities before and after the match, with free fairground rides in the West Fan Village, have-a-go inflatables, Harlequins mascots, face painters, and a wide range of food and beverages.

music-news.com

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE11.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Follow us at https://bsky.app/profile/noise11.bsky.social

Noise11 on Instagram

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Tagged as: , , ,

Related Posts

Daniel Johns of Silverchair 2005 photo by Ros O'Gorman
Two Thirds of Silverchair To Get Together For 30th Anniversary of ‘Frogstomp’

Silverchair’s Ben Gillies and Chris Joannau will get together in Sydney on 26 March to mark the 30th anniversary of the release of the first Silverchair album ‘Frogstomp’.

15 minutes ago
Paul Hester
‘Hessie’, The Second Paul Hester Doco Trailer Premieres

‘Hessie, a Tribute To Paul Hester’ mini-documentary, will premiere on 26 March, 2025 to mark the 20th anniversary of Split Enz/Crowded House drummer Paul Hester.

2 hours ago
Graham Norton
‘An Evening With Graham Norton’ Is Like Having a Mate Around for a Few Yarns

Graham Norton has had a remarkable career. With his ‘An Evening With Graham Norton’ shows in Australia and New Zealand, Graham is sharing insights into an occupation that grew organically.

2 hours ago
Flogging Molly Float
Flogging Molly’s Dave King Spent Two Weeks In A Coma

Flogging Molly frontman Dave King "spent two weeks in a coma" after suffering a brain haemorrhage.

8 hours ago
Incubus photo by Shawn Hanna supplied
Paris Jackson To Join Incubus At London Show

Incubus will perform their iconic "Morning View" album in its entirety plus the hits at London’s The O2 on Saturday 26 April 2025, their only UK and Ireland show.

11 hours ago
Feeder
Feeder Song ‘Buck Rogers’ Was Intended For SR-71

Feeder’s biggest hit ‘Buck Rogers’ was never intended for the band. Feeder founder Grant Nicholas says that he wrote the song for American band SR-71 but then Feeder decided to use it for themselves.

5 days ago
You Am I 2025 photo supplied
You Am I ‘Hi Fi Way’ Success Came As A Complete Surprise To The Band

When You Am I recorded their second album ‘Hi Fi Way’ never in their wildest dreams did they suspect it would be a number one album. ‘Sound As Ever’, the debut album, peaked at number 61 but then came a string of three number one records in a row.

7 days ago