Field Day Celebrates 25 Years With Massive New Year's Day Return In Sydney - Noise11.com

Sydney’s iconic New Year’s Day festival Field Day will celebrate its 25th anniversary in 2026 with one of its biggest line-ups yet. Returning to The Domain on Gadigal Country on Monday 1 January 2026, Field Day will once again kick off the year with a world-class roster of international and Australian artists, dance floor anthems, and a brand-new stage dedicated to Sydney’s vibrant LGBTQIA+ community.

Field Day has become an institution in Sydney’s live music calendar since debuting in 2002, created by the team behind Fuzzy Events, who also produce Harbourlife and Listen Out. Over the years, the event has hosted many of the world’s top electronic and hip hop acts including Disclosure, Flume, The Chemical Brothers, and Calvin Harris. Now, in 2026, the festival’s 25th birthday brings another milestone moment, celebrating two and a half decades of unforgettable New Year’s Days.

Leading the lineup are Carl Cox and Jamie Jones, who will perform both solo sets and a special back-to-back set, a rare occasion uniting two of the UK’s most celebrated electronic figures. Carl Cox remains one of the most recognisable names in global dance culture. Across his 30-plus year career, Cox has performed everywhere from Tomorrowland to Ultra Music Festival and remains a pioneer in house and techno through albums such as At The End Of The Cliché and Electronic Generations. Cox said, “I’ll never forget seeing in the year 2000 on Bondi Beach. It’s great to be back with Fuzzy for another milestone, celebrating 25 years of Field Day.”

Jamie Jones, a fixture of the international house circuit since his 2006 debut, is equally revered. With his long-running Paradise residency in Ibiza and headline appearances at Glastonbury and Coachella, Jones continues to shape the global dance sound with a mix of underground roots and mainstream appeal.

Italian techno force Deborah De Luca joins the lineup following her recent 25-track album Hard Pop Vol. 2, along with Danish DJ and producer Kölsch, who will perform material from his 2025 album KINEMA. British producer Patrick Topping, founder of the Trick label and known for remixes of Calvin Harris and Robyn, will make his Field Day debut.

Australia’s own The Presets are set to return with their explosive live show. Since emerging from Sydney’s electro scene in the early 2000s, Julian Hamilton and Kim Moyes have become leaders of the genre, earning ARIA Awards and platinum sales for albums Apocalypso and Pacifica. Rising Australian producer STÜM, fresh from his sold-out Solar Safari Tour, also joins the bill alongside Berlin-based DJ Patrick Mason, whose high-energy performances have become the talk of Europe’s underground club scene.

Fans can also look forward to Bag Raiders, whose hit Shooting Stars became a global anthem, and Irish duo Belters Only, whose breakout hit Make Me Feel Good topped UK charts. London’s BL3SS, Charlotte Plank, CYRIL, Fish56Octagon, SOTA, and Swimming Paul add to the international roster, ensuring The Domain will once again become Sydney’s biggest open-air dancefloor.

Supporting the global acts is a strong lineup of homegrown talent including Atomic Kiss, Chase Zera, Djanaba, Eva Charley, Jarred Baker, Jessi Lowkey, Tomgraaam, Troy Beman, Yemi Sul and ZOTDOTCOM, each set to bring their unique sounds to Field Day’s multiple stages.

One of the most anticipated additions to the 2026 edition is the CAMP GROUND, a brand-new stage celebrating queer artists and performers. In a statement, organisers Fuzzy said, “Field Day has always been a space where LGBTQIA+ communities are welcome and celebrated. Queer artists and revellers have been a big part of Field Day’s 25 years of success, we’re thrilled to honour that by introducing CAMP GROUND to the festival in 2026 – curated by and for LGBTQIA+ communities, spotlighting some of Sydney’s best.”

FIELD DAY 2026 DETAILS

Monday 1 January 2026

The Domain, Sydney (Gadigal Country)

Pre-sale: 12pm AEDT, Wednesday 29 October

General Sale: 12pm AEDT, Thursday 30 October

2026 Line-up (A-Z)

Carl Cox & Jamie Jones (B2B and Solo Sets)

Deborah De Luca

Kölsch

Patrick Topping

The Presets (Live)

STÜM

Patrick Mason

Bag Raiders (Live)

Belters Only

BL3SS

Charlotte Plank

CYRIL

Djanaba

Fish56Octagon

SOTA

Swimming Paul

Atomic Kiss

Chase Zera

Eva Charley

Jarred Baker

Jessi Lowkey

Tomgraaam

Troy Beman

Yemi Sul

ZOTDOTCOM

