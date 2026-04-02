The Flaming Lips At War With The Mystics Turns 20 - Noise11 Music News

Two decades on, The Flaming Lips’ At War With The Mystics remains a pivotal moment in the band’s catalogue, marking a shift toward a more guitar-driven and politically aware sound.

by Paul Cashmere

Twenty years ago this week, The Flaming Lips released their eleventh studio album At War With The Mystics, arriving on April 3, 2006 through Warner Bros. Records. The record followed the critical success of The Soft Bulletin and Yoshimi Battles The Pink Robots, albums that had elevated the Oklahoma City group from cult favourites to internationally recognised innovators.

Two decades later, At War With The Mystics stands as a defining entry in the band’s long career, capturing a moment when frontman Wayne Coyne, multi-instrumentalist Steven Drozd and bassist Michael Ivins expanded their sound toward heavier guitars and sharper lyrical commentary while maintaining the psychedelic experimentation that had become their signature.

When At War With The Mystics arrived in 2006, the band were already enjoying their most successful era. The Soft Bulletin in 1999 had reset expectations for what the group could achieve in the studio, blending orchestral arrangements, electronic textures and philosophical lyrics. Three years later Yoshimi Battles The Pink Robots pushed them further into mainstream recognition and earned a Grammy Award for Best Rock Instrumental Performance for the track “Approaching Pavonis Mons By Balloon (Utopia Planitia)”.

Against that backdrop, At War With The Mystics served as both continuation and recalibration. The album returned more prominently to guitar-based arrangements while introducing overtly political themes across several songs. The shift reflected a band responding to the cultural climate of the mid-2000s while still embracing their surreal storytelling style.

Commercially the album performed solidly. By 2009 it had sold more than 220,000 copies in the United States according to Nielsen SoundScan. Critically it produced multiple accolades, including Grammy Awards for Best Rock Instrumental Performance and Best Engineered Album, Non-Classical, while also receiving a nomination for Best Alternative Album.

The album was recorded with long-time collaborator Dave Fridmann, whose work had become integral to the Flaming Lips’ expansive studio sound. Alongside Coyne, Drozd and Ivins, drummer Kliph Scurlock contributed to the sessions, though he would not be officially credited as a full band member until the following album Embryonic.

Musically the record delivered a mix of melodic pop instincts and sprawling psychedelic structures. The opening track “The Yeah Yeah Yeah Song (With All Your Power)” became the album’s most widely recognised single and achieved the band’s highest chart position in the UK Singles Chart, reaching No.16.

Other highlights included “The W.A.N.D. (The Will Always Negates Defeat)”, which found a wider audience after being featured in a Dell advertising campaign, and the Grammy-winning instrumental “The Wizard Turns On… The Giant Silver Flashlight And Puts On His Werewolf Moccasins”.

The record also explored darker emotional territory. Tracks like “Mr. Ambulance Driver” and “Free Radicals (A Hallucination Of The Christmas Skeleton Pleading With A Suicide Bomber)” carried a tension that reflected the political climate of the time, contrasting with the whimsical imagery often associated with the band.

By the time At War With The Mystics arrived, The Flaming Lips had already spent more than two decades redefining their approach to rock music. Formed in Oklahoma City in 1983, the group initially emerged from the American underground scene with releases on independent labels before signing with Warner Bros. in the early 1990s.

Their breakthrough came with Transmissions From The Satellite Heart in 1993, driven by the unexpected alternative radio hit “She Don’t Use Jelly”. Yet the band’s true artistic reputation was cemented later in the decade through increasingly ambitious studio projects.

The experimental four-disc project Zaireeka in 1997 asked listeners to play four CDs simultaneously in separate stereos, while The Soft Bulletin demonstrated how far the band could stretch studio production techniques within a traditional album format.

In that context At War With The Mystics represented a bridge between eras. It maintained the layered studio craft of the previous records while reconnecting with the guitar-centric sound that had first defined the band’s early work.

Following the album’s release, The Flaming Lips launched a major international tour that included performances across the United Kingdom and a finale at Royal Albert Hall in London. Festival appearances followed throughout 2006, including shows alongside The Who at the O2 Wireless Festival in Leeds.

Later that year the band returned to their hometown for a large-scale performance at the Oklahoma City Zoo Amphitheatre, unveiling an elaborate UFO stage prop that would later appear in the concert film U.F.O.s At The Zoo.

The album’s success coincided with growing recognition of the band’s cultural influence. Around the same period Oklahoma City formally honoured the group by naming Flaming Lips Alley in the city’s entertainment district, acknowledging the band’s role in bringing global attention to the region’s music scene.

Two decades later At War With The Mystics sits at a fascinating point in the Flaming Lips timeline. It arrived after the band had achieved critical acclaim yet before later experimental releases such as Embryonic and The Terror pushed their sound further into darker and more abstract territory.

For listeners revisiting the record today, the album captures a band balancing accessibility with experimentation. Its mix of surreal humour, philosophical reflection and guitar-driven arrangements illustrates why the Flaming Lips remain one of the most distinctive acts to emerge from the American alternative scene.

Twenty years on, At War With The Mystics remains an album that documents a moment when the Flaming Lips looked outward at the world while continuing to explore the possibilities of studio-driven psychedelic rock.

Tracklisting – At War With The Mystics

“The Yeah Yeah Yeah Song (With All Your Power)” – 4:51

“Free Radicals (A Hallucination Of The Christmas Skeleton Pleading With A Suicide Bomber)” – 3:39

“The Sound Of Failure / It’s Dark… Is It Always This Dark??” – 7:18

“My Cosmic Autumn Rebellion (The Inner Life As Blazing Shield Of Defiance And Optimism As Celestial Spear Of Action)” – 4:48

“Vein Of Stars” – 4:15

“The Wizard Turns On… The Giant Silver Flashlight And Puts On His Werewolf Moccasins” – 3:41

“It Overtakes Me / The Stars Are So Big… I Am So Small… Do I Stand A Chance?” – 6:50

“Mr. Ambulance Driver” – 4:21

“Haven’t Got A Clue” – 3:23

“The W.A.N.D. (The Will Always Negates Defeat)” – 3:44

“Pompeii Am Götterdämmerung” – 4:22

“Goin’ On” – 3:39

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