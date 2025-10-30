 Fletcher Kent Shares Deeply Personal Duet ‘Blindspot' With Fiancée Lil Ahead Of Lewis Capaldi Arena Tour - Noise11.com
Fletcher Kent Shares Deeply Personal Duet ‘Blindspot’ With Fiancée Lil Ahead Of Lewis Capaldi Arena Tour

by Paul Cashmere on October 30, 2025

After a year of career-shaping moments and mounting acclaim, Australian alt-pop artist Fletcher Kent has unveiled his most intimate release to date. His new single, ‘Blindspot’, is a sweeping and cinematic duet featuring the soulful vocals of his fiancée, Lil, marking both a musical and personal milestone in Kent’s fast-rising career.

Kent describes ‘Blindspot’ as a reflection on love, connection, and vulnerability, a song that captures the delicate balance of communication in a relationship. “We had planned on releasing a different song next, but since getting engaged it felt right to put out this one with Lil singing on it,” Fletcher explains. “If you love someone, don’t let them go. That’s really what ‘Blindspot’ is about – the desire to communicate openly through changes in a relationship. The importance of love and true passion if you’re lucky enough to find it, cherish it and make it last. I’m very privileged to have my fiancée sing beautifully on this track with me.”

The single arrives as Fletcher prepares for a major moment in his journey – joining Lewis Capaldi on his sold-out Australian arena tour this December. It’s a full-circle moment for the young songwriter who vividly remembers seeing Capaldi perform at Splendour In The Grass years before his global breakthrough. “Getting the call to support Lewis’ tour was a real dream come true,” Fletcher says. “I saw him live at Splendour as a teenager before ‘Someone You Loved’ had even come out, and got to witness how truly unbelievable he was. I’m very grateful he’s connected with my music and for the opportunity to tour arenas, That’s everything I want to do in music.”

Kent’s rise over the past year has been marked by an impressive string of achievements.

His previous single, ‘Wasted’, landed prominent placements in streaming services, cementing his growing reputation among streaming audiences. A month-long residency at Old Mates Pub in New York City followed, where his packed launch show for ‘Wasted’ became a word-of-mouth hit, leading to an extended invitation and a new international fanbase.

Back in Australia, Fletcher has built his live credentials through Live Nation’s Ones To Watch showcase, a VIP pre-show performance for Green Day at Marvel Stadium, and a fan-voted slot at Rolling Sets Festival, where he shared the stage with Lime Cordiale and The Wombats.

With ‘Blindspot’, Fletcher Kent continues to evolve as one of Australia’s most authentic and compelling young voices. His emotional honesty and cinematic songwriting have drawn comparisons to global alt-pop figures like Dean Lewis, Ruel, and Tom Odell, yet Kent’s work remains distinctly his own – steeped in Australian storytelling, raw feeling, and the universal search for connection.

As 2025 draws to a close, Kent’s upcoming performances with Lewis Capaldi promise to introduce his heartfelt songs to thousands more. If ‘Blindspot’ is any indication, Fletcher Kent is not just on the rise – he’s shaping into one of the defining new artists of Australia’s alt-pop generation.

UPCOMING LEWIS CAPALDI SUPPORT SHOWS
Thursday December 4 | Brisbane Entertainment Centre, Brisbane Qld
Saturday December 6 | Qudos Bank Arena, Sydney NSW
Sunday December 7 | Qudos Bank Arena, Sydney NSW
Tuesday December 9 | Qudos Bank Arena, Sydney NSW
Wednesday December 10 | Rod Laver Arena, Melbourne Vic
Friday December 12 | Rod Laver Arena, Melbourne Vic
Saturday December 13 | Rod Laver Arena, Melbourne Vic
Monday December 15 | Adelaide Entertainment Centre, Adelaide SA
Wednesday December 17 | Rac Arena, Perth WA

Get tickets here

