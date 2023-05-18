David Bridie Has A New Spoken Word Track ‘Sympathetic Man’ - Noise11.com

David Bridie has previewed his next album “Its Been A While Since Our Last Correspondence” with the track ‘Sympathetic Man’, a spoken word piece.

“Its Been A While Since Our Last Correspondence” will feature 14 spoken word and music collaborations.

For ‘Sympathetic Man’, “Matej Kolmanko made the film clip using photos David took around Thornbury & Preston. The song was mixed by Andy Robinson and features John Phillips guitar; Paul Cartwright bass; Michael Barker Drums”.

Over the decades the mind of David Bridie has given us alt-pop groups Not Drowning Waving and My Friend The Chocolate Cake. His music has been released through Peter Gabriel’s Real World label. His production credits include Archie Roach’s Jamu Dreaming, Christine Anu’s Stylin Up and West Papuan string band Black Paradise’s Spirit Of Mambesak.

David’s movie soundtracks include Proof, Bran Nue Dae, The Man Who Sued God and television shows Remote Area Nurse for which he won an AFI Award as well as The Straits, Dealine Gallipoli and Secret City.

David Bridie is a multi-award winner with four APRA Awards, two ARIA Awards as well as an AACTA Award, an AFI Award and a Film Critics Circle of Australia Award.

