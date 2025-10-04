Benee Submerges Into Emotion With New Single ‘Underwater' Ahead Of Album Ur An Angel I'm Just Particles - Noise11.com

New Zealand’s genre-defying alt-pop visionary Benee has made her long-awaited return with “Underwater,” the latest single from her upcoming album Ur An Angel I’m Just Particles, due out 7 November 2025 via Republic Records. The track offers another glimpse into Benee’s evolving artistry-lush, experimental, and emotionally raw.

On “Underwater,” Benee crafts an airy, hyper-pop dreamscape anchored by vulnerability. The song explores the weight of anxiety and the disconnect between outward calm and inner chaos. “I wrote ‘Underwater’ about that disconnect between how effortless you seem and how heavy you really feel,” Benee says. “I think a lot of people will recognise themselves in that.”

The single continues the sonic and thematic direction of her new album, following earlier releases “Cinnamon,” “Off The Rails,” “Animal,” and “Sad Boiii.” Written and recorded over three years, Ur An Angel I’m Just Particles finds Benee balancing introspection and existentialism, blending inventive pop with touches of electronic and indie textures.

“This album is a deep dive into existential dread,” Benee explains. “Each song grapples with love, identity, and meaning slipping through your fingers like sand. There’s this restless urgency-a longing to escape yet nowhere to run.”

Benee-born Stella Bennett in Auckland-first burst onto the global radar with “Supalonely” featuring Gus Dapperton, a track that became an international anthem during lockdown in 2020. The song has since racked up more than a billion streams and multiple Platinum certifications worldwide. Her debut album Hey u x (2020) solidified her reputation as one of pop’s most inventive young voices, with collaborations spanning Grimes, Lily Allen, Flo Milli and Mallrat.

In the years since, Benee has continued to evolve. She delivered festival-favourite singles such as “Green Honda” and “Do It Again” (with Mallrat), the latter becoming the official song of the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup. Her creative curiosity has led her from bedroom pop to bold alt-pop soundscapes, always with a poetic thread of self-reflection.

Now based in Los Angeles, Benee has spent 2025 on the road with Tate McRae’s “Miss Possessive Tour” across Europe and the UK, and recently turned heads with a haunting cover of New Radicals’ “You Get What You Give” for the MTV VMAs.

To celebrate the release of Ur An Angel I’m Just Particles, Benee will perform a special intimate show at The Masonic Lodge at Hollywood Forever on 7 November, debuting songs from the record live for the first time.

Australian fans can also look forward to her confirmed return to Laneway Festival 2026, marking another milestone for the artist whose global ascent began with viral bedroom recordings just six years ago.

