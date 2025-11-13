 ILUKA Casts A Spell With New Single “Witch Girls” Ahead Of Her Debut Album “The Wild, The Innocent, & The Raging” - Noise11.com
ILUKA Casts A Spell With New Single "Witch Girls" Ahead Of Her Debut Album "The Wild, The Innocent, & The Raging"

by Noise11.com on November 13, 2025

Australian-born, Los Angeles-based alt-pop artist ILUKA has unleashed her hypnotic new single Witch Girls, a soaring pop anthem that celebrates individuality and self-empowerment. Released on 31 October, Witch Girls arrives just in time for Halloween, setting the tone for her debut album The Wild, The Innocent, & The Raging, which will be released on 21 November 2025 via Nettwerk.

With her roots in the Blue Mountains and her sound now blooming in Los Angeles, ILUKA’s music bridges the nostalgic warmth of 70s soul with the lyrical mystique of Stevie Nicks and the grit of Janis Joplin. Her latest single is a declaration of strength for the outsiders, dreamers, and creatives who live on their own terms. “It’s for the girlies and the gays who found power in their otherness,” ILUKA says. “It’s about choosing magic over normalcy and casting your own circle in salt, smoke, and sacred fire.”

Witch Girls follows a string of fiercely personal singles including Crucify Me, Girl On The Run, and Woman Gone Mad. Across these releases, ILUKA has cemented her place as one of the most authentic voices in alt-pop, blending intimacy, rebellion, and social awareness into a sound that feels both vintage and futuristic.

Her upcoming album The Wild, The Innocent, & The Raging is set to explore themes of womanhood, defiance, and belonging. Described as her most raw and fearless work to date, the record delves into the complexities of identity, heartbreak, and the modern female experience. “I’m open about feeling like an outsider,” she explains. “Much of this music celebrates being a weirdo rather than hiding from it. It’s about love, heartbreak, and living a beautiful life even when the world feels heavy.”

ILUKA will celebrate the album’s release with a special performance at The Moroccan Lounge in Los Angeles on 4 December 2025. It will be her first headline show in her adopted hometown, marking a new era for the Australian artist as she continues to carve out her place on the global stage.

Raised on a farm in the Blue Mountains, ILUKA’s musical journey began early thanks to her father, a songwriter and guitar maker. She began writing songs at seven and recording them on a 12-track recorder at home. By 15, she already had several albums worth of material. That early education laid the groundwork for her lifelong devotion to songwriting.

Now armed with her signature White Falcon Gretsch and a voice equal parts soulful and defiant, ILUKA is ready to share her most personal body of work yet. The Wild, The Innocent, & The Raging promises to be both an anthem and an awakening-a reflection of a woman refusing to shrink herself to fit the world around her.
Witch Girls is available now on all streaming platforms.

