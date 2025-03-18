 Flogging Molly's Dave King Spent Two Weeks In A Coma - Noise11.com
Flogging Molly’s Dave King Spent Two Weeks In A Coma

by Music-News.com on March 19, 2025

in News

Flogging Molly frontman Dave King “spent two weeks in a coma” after suffering a brain haemorrhage.

Last month, Flogging Molly were forced to cancel all gig plans for 2025 – including stepping down from their annual ‘Salty Dog Cruise’ – as King was “battling a very serious health condition”.

In a statement on the group’s Instagram account, his wife and bandmate Bridget Regan wrote: “Hi everyone, I’ve wanted to reach out for some time, but it was necessary to wait until we were safely out of the woods first.

“On January 24th, Dave suffered a brain hemorrhage and underwent two subsequent surgeries to save his life.

“He then spent two weeks in a coma, followed by varying stages of treatment and recovery.

“On February 28th he underwent yet another surgery and I now feel confident we are on the other side of this.”

Bridget explained that her husband is “now entering the next phase of his recovery”, while Dave “wants nothing more than to play music again”.

She continued: “The road ahead is uncertain but we, as ever, will roll with the punches and hope to see you all in the near future.”

She thanked her partner’s neurosurgeon and “his amazing team” at Dublin’s Beaumont Hospital for “saving [his] life”, along with the nurses and staff at St Brigid’s and Richmond Wards.

She added: “To friends and family whose support was unwavering through this ordeal, a heartfelt thank you.

“And a special thanks to everyone who sent well wishes and messages of support.

“Please look after each other and tell your people you love them. Life can change in an instant.”

Flogging Molly were due to start a US tour on February 24, including their three-day ‘Shamrock Rebellion’ St. Patrick’s Day weekender in Las Vegas, Tempe and Los Angeles.

