Foo Fighters Add A Second Melbourne Show - Noise11.com

Foo Fighters will play a second Melbourne show on 6 December 2023 at AAMI Park.

General sales go on sale for the Foo Fighters Australia and New Zealand dates on Thursday, June 15, 2023.

The revised dates are:

Wednesday 29 November

HBF Park | Perth, WA

Licensed All Ages

On sale: Thursday 15 June (2pm local time)

With special guests The Chats and Teenage Jones

Saturday 2 December

Coopers Stadium | Adelaide, SA

Licensed All Ages

On sale: Thursday 15 June (1.30pm local time)

With special guests The Chats + Body Type

Monday 4 December

AAMI Park | Melbourne, VIC

Licensed All Ages

On sale: Thursday 15 June (1pm local time)

With special guests Teen Jesus and the Jean Teasers + Hot Milk (UK)

Wednesday 6 December

NEW SHOW!

AAMI Park | Melbourne, VIC

Licensed All Ages

On sale: Thursday 15 June (1pm local time)

With special guests The Chats & Teenage Jones.

Saturday 9 December

Accor Stadium | Sydney, NSW

Licensed All Ages

On sale: Thursday 15 June (11am local time)

With special guests The Chats + Hot Milk (UK)

Tuesday 12 December

Suncorp Stadium | Brisbane, QLD

Licensed All Ages

On sale: Thursday 15 June (3pm local time)

With special guests The Chats + Hot Milk (UK)

Saturday 20 January 2024

GO Media Stadium Mt Smart | Auckland, NZ

Licensed All Ages

On sale: Thursday 15 June (11am local time)

With special guests ??? + Dick Move

Wednesday 24 January 2024

Orangetheory Stadium | Christchurch, NZ

Licensed All Ages

On sale: Thursday 15 June (2pm local time)

With special guests ??? + Dick Move

Saturday 27 January 2024

Sky Stadium | Wellington, NZ

Licensed All Ages

On sale: Thursday 15 June (12pm local time)

With special guests ??? + Dick Move

