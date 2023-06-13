Foo Fighters Add A Second Melbourne Show - Noise11.com

Foo Fighters will play a second Melbourne show on 6 December 2023 at AAMI Park.
General sales go on sale for the Foo Fighters Australia and New Zealand dates on Thursday, June 15, 2023.
The revised dates are:
Wednesday 29 November
HBF Park | Perth, WA
Licensed All Ages
On sale: Thursday 15 June (2pm local time)
With special guests The Chats and Teenage Jones
Saturday 2 December
Coopers Stadium | Adelaide, SA
Licensed All Ages
On sale: Thursday 15 June (1.30pm local time)
With special guests The Chats + Body Type
Monday 4 December
AAMI Park | Melbourne, VIC
Licensed All Ages
On sale: Thursday 15 June (1pm local time)
With special guests Teen Jesus and the Jean Teasers + Hot Milk (UK)
Wednesday 6 December
NEW SHOW!
AAMI Park | Melbourne, VIC
Licensed All Ages
On sale: Thursday 15 June (1pm local time)
With special guests The Chats & Teenage Jones.
Saturday 9 December
Accor Stadium | Sydney, NSW
Licensed All Ages
On sale: Thursday 15 June (11am local time)
With special guests The Chats + Hot Milk (UK)
Tuesday 12 December
Suncorp Stadium | Brisbane, QLD
Licensed All Ages
On sale: Thursday 15 June (3pm local time)
With special guests The Chats + Hot Milk (UK)
Saturday 20 January 2024
GO Media Stadium Mt Smart | Auckland, NZ
Licensed All Ages
On sale: Thursday 15 June (11am local time)
With special guests ??? + Dick Move
Wednesday 24 January 2024
Orangetheory Stadium | Christchurch, NZ
Licensed All Ages
On sale: Thursday 15 June (2pm local time)
With special guests ??? + Dick Move
Saturday 27 January 2024
Sky Stadium | Wellington, NZ
Licensed All Ages
On sale: Thursday 15 June (12pm local time)
With special guests ??? + Dick Move
FRONTIER MEMBERS PRE-SALE ON NOW
via frontiertouring.com/foofighters
Runs 24 hours from: Tuesday 13 June
or until pre-sale allocation exhausted
Pre-sale timings staggered per show, visit website for more details
GENERAL PUBLIC ON SALE
Begins: Thursday 15 June (times staggered, see below)
ALL SHOWS LICENSED ALL AGES
Patrons are advised to purchase tickets only through authorised ticket sellers.
We cannot guarantee any ticket purchase made through any means other than the official ticketing agents listed on the Frontier website.
Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here
Be the first to see NOISE.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE