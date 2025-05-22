Four Members of Abba Pay Tribute To Sound Engineer Michael B. Tretow - Noise11.com

All four members of ABBA, Anni-Frid Lyngstad, Bjorn Ulvaeus, Agnetha Fältskog and Benny Andersson, have paid tribute to the man credited with creating the ABBA sound, Michael B. Tretow.

Michael died on 20 May 2025 at the age of 80.

Michael was the sound engineer on the eight ABBA albums from ‘Ring Ring’ (1973) to ‘The Visitors’ (1981). He did not work on the recent ‘Voyage’ (2021) album. However, he was working with ABBA before they were ABBA on the pre-ABBA solo albums.

Michael also worked with Benny and Björn on the ‘Chess’ musical.

Agnetha said, Dear Micke, “I am very greatful to have had a moment with you a few weeks ago… You were not in a good shape at all, but your laughs and your sense of humor were still ever so present. So many wonderful memories are with us. Your encouraging words during the recordings meant a lot.

We are sad now, such a talented and unique person has left us…”

Sleep in peace, Micke,

You will be in our hearts forever

Björn said, “His importance for ABBA cannot be overestimated. He was curious and always willing to try new paths. It could be anything from the latest tech to a sound he had heard somewhere. Without his thoroughness and talent, our songs would not be played as much as they are to this day.

He was a warm, generous and close friend.

Thank you, Micke, for all the laughs! Thank you for always making it such a joy

to go to the recording studio each morning!”

Benny said, “Micke my dear friend. You meant more to the four of us in ABBA than any other person. Thope and think, that you felt that, throughout the years when working (and laughing non stop) in the studio. Our music lives on as it seems, and you are the one who made it sound timeless.

You were a fantastic inspirer and bringer of happiness.

And the finest sound engineer the world has ever seen.

I miss you.

And I saved all your coconuts!”

Frida said, “You were our comfort and security in our tiny studio bubble with your never ending creativity, warmth and positivity, and no one was better suited to a pipe than you! To us you are an eternal part of the ABBA sound and as a wonderful human being you will never be forgotten!”

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE11.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Follow us at https://bsky.app/profile/noise11.bsky.social

Noise11 on Instagram

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook