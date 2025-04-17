Fyre Festival 2 Cancelled or Postponed (Depending Who You Talk Too) - Noise11.com

The infamous Fyre Festival take 2 has been postponed.

The disastrous music festival that never happened the first time around and landed founder Billy McFarland in jail for four years has ended before it even began.

Fyre Festival 2 (and why would you use the same name on such a damaged brand) was due to start in Mexico on 30 May. The location this time was meant to be Playa del Carmen, a Mexican resort.

The local government in the area said “no way, José’. The municipal government of Playa del Carmen informs that no event with that name will be held in our city,” a translated version of the statement, originally posted in Spanish on the official Playa del Carmen government’s Instagram Page, read.

“After a responsible review of the situation, it is confirmed that there are no records, plans, or conditions that indicate the holding of such an event in the municipality.”

McFarland disputed the ruling saying, FYRE has been working directly with the government of Playa del Carmen (PDC) and their officials since March 5, 2025 to ensure a safe and successful event.

All media reports suggesting our team has not been working with the government of PDC are simply inaccurate and based on misinformation.

FYRE has operated as a good partner with PDC government and has followed the proper processes and procedures to lawfully host an event.

We will be sharing all relevant permits, payments, and communications.

Today, we begin with the following:

1. March 12 Artist Invitation Letter A

2. March 12 Artist Invitation Letter B

3. March 18 Initial Permit A

4. March 18 Initial Permit B

5. March 18 Tourism Permit

6. March 19 Special Event Permit Bill A

7. March 19 Special Event Permit Bill B

8. March 24 Special Event Permit Government Payment

9. March 25 Special Event Permit Government Payment

10. March 26 Environmental Permit A

11. March 26 Environmental Permit B

12. March 28 Government of PDC and Secretary of Citizen Security Instagram Post @ssc_playadelcarmen

13. March 28 Secretary of Citizen Security X Post

14. April 2 Screen recording of the Government of PDC’s Official Instagram account @gobplayadelcarmen

McFarland’s second attempt of a Fyre Festival was announced in February. For the first one in 2017, he used “influencers’ to spread the word before the Go Show was revealed to be a Shit Show.

In 2018, McFarland was sentenced to six years in prison. He served four and was released in 2022.

A documentary about the first one screens on Netflix. Watch the trailer:

