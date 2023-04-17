 Gary Numan Plays His 1000th Show - Noise11.com

Gary Numan photo by Ros O'Gorman

Gary Numan Plays His 1000th Show

by Paul Cashmere on April 17, 2023

in News

Well hello Numan!. Gary Numan has performed his 1000th show.

Watch the Noise11.com interview with Gary Numan:

So the big one is here. Tonight will be my 1,000th Gary Numan show. I never dreamt I would be lucky enough to be doing something I love so much for so long. Fans make these dreams possible. Thank you all so much for your endless support. I’m so grateful

Gary’s 1000th show was at the Electric Ballroom in London.

The setlist was:

Down in the Park (from Tubeway Army, Replicas, 1979)
Haunted (from Jagged, 2006)
Remind Me to Smile (from Telekon, 1980)
The Gift (from Intruder, 2021)
Metal (from The Pleasure Principal, 1979)
My Shadow in Vain (from Tubeway Army, 1978)
That’s Too Bad (from The Plan, 1984)
Exile (from Exile, 1997)
Splinter (from Splinter: Songs from a Broken Mind, 2013)
Cars (from The Pleasure Principal, 1979)
Is This World Not Enough (from Intruder, 2021)
In A Dark Place (from Jagged, 2006)
Here in the Black (from Splinter: Songs from a Broken Mind, 2013)
The Chosen (from Intruder, 2021)
My Name Is Ruin (from Savage: Songs from a Broken World, 2018)
I Die: You Die (from Telekon, 1980)

Encore:
A Prayer for the Unborn
Are ‘Friends’ Electric? (from Tubeway Army, Replicas, 1979)

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Follow Noise11 on Social Media

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Gary Numan, Photo By Ian Laidlaw Gary Numan, Photo By Ian Laidlaw Gary Numan, Photo By Ian Laidlaw Gary Numan, Photo By Ian Laidlaw

Tagged as: , , , , ,

Related Posts

Bruce Springsteen photo by Ros O'Gorman
September 23 Named Bruce Springsteen Day In New Jersey

New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy has designated September 23 Bruce Springsteen Day in New Jersey.

1 min ago
Split Enz Mental Notes
Noel Crombie of Split Enz and Peter Garrett of Midnight Oil Turn 70

Happy 70th to Noel Crombie, an early member of Split Enz and Peter Garrett of Midnight Oil.

1 hour ago
Greg Lawrie of Carson
Vale Greg Lawrie of Carson

Greg Lawrie, the slide guitar and dobro for Australian band Carson, has died.

4 hours ago
Billy Joel at the MCG 10 December 2022 photo by Bron Robinson 3
Billy Joel Show Bumped Because of Ice Hockey Match

Billy Joel has had to postpone his Madison Square Garden concert on April 22 because of some Ice Hockey match.

1 day ago
Blondie, Rod Laver Arena Melbourne on Thursday 6 April 2017. Photo by Ros O'Gorman
Nile Rodgers Joins Blondie To Perform ‘Rapture’ and ‘Backfired’ At Coachella

Chic legend Nile Rodgers was a surprise guest with Blondie at Coachella over the weekend.

1 day ago
Skyhooks very first show poster (image from Peter Green)
Skyhooks First Ever Show Was 50 Years Ago Today (16 April 1973)

It’s a big day in Skyhooks history. Skyhooks performed for the very first time ever at St Judes Hall in Lygon St, Carlton on 16 April 1973. The ticket price was $1.20.

1 day ago
Ian Moss with Cold Chisel photo by Ros O'Gorman
Ian Moss To Tour UK For The First Time

Ian Moss is heading to the UK for his first ever tour.

2 days ago