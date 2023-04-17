Gary Numan Plays His 1000th Show - Noise11.com

Well hello Numan!. Gary Numan has performed his 1000th show.

Watch the Noise11.com interview with Gary Numan:

So the big one is here. Tonight will be my 1,000th Gary Numan show. I never dreamt I would be lucky enough to be doing something I love so much for so long. Fans make these dreams possible. Thank you all so much for your endless support. I’m so grateful. Pic: Joeri Peeters pic.twitter.com/RR45z3nIiK — Gary Numan (@numanofficial) April 15, 2023

Gary’s 1000th show was at the Electric Ballroom in London.

The setlist was:

Down in the Park (from Tubeway Army, Replicas, 1979)

Haunted (from Jagged, 2006)

Remind Me to Smile (from Telekon, 1980)

The Gift (from Intruder, 2021)

Metal (from The Pleasure Principal, 1979)

My Shadow in Vain (from Tubeway Army, 1978)

That’s Too Bad (from The Plan, 1984)

Exile (from Exile, 1997)

Splinter (from Splinter: Songs from a Broken Mind, 2013)

Cars (from The Pleasure Principal, 1979)

Is This World Not Enough (from Intruder, 2021)

In A Dark Place (from Jagged, 2006)

Here in the Black (from Splinter: Songs from a Broken Mind, 2013)

The Chosen (from Intruder, 2021)

My Name Is Ruin (from Savage: Songs from a Broken World, 2018)

I Die: You Die (from Telekon, 1980)

Encore:

A Prayer for the Unborn

Are ‘Friends’ Electric? (from Tubeway Army, Replicas, 1979)

