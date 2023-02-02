 Gary Numan To Play Three Nights In London - Noise11.com
Gary Numan photo by Ros O'Gorman

Gary Numan photo by Ros O'Gorman

Gary Numan To Play Three Nights In London

by Music-News.com on February 2, 2023

in News

Gary Numan will perform three shows at the London Electric Ballroom in April.

Numan has continued to enjoy success in the music industry since he shot to fame as the lead singer of new wave band Tubeway Army in 1977 but “never imagined” he would be around long enough to mark his 998th, 999th and 1000th shows as he announces the three-night run at the prestigious music venue.

In a statement, Gary said: “I never imagined when I first started doing this a lifetime ago that I’d still be doing it, and still loving it, 1,000 shows later. But I am, and I do, and I’m excited to be celebrating such an important milestone with the fans over three epic nights at the Electric Ballroom in London.”

Gary Numan- who has been married to Gemma O’Neill since 1997 and has daughters Raven, 20, Persia, 18, and 16-year-old Echo with her – will be joined on the run by his eldest daughter, who last year joined her father live on stage at Wembley Arena for performances of ‘Is This World Not Enough?’ and ‘Every Day I Die.’

The run of shows comes hot on the heels of Gary’s 2021 album ‘Intruder ‘ -which reached #2 in the UK Albums Chart – as well as the paperback release of his memoir ‘(R)evolution: The Autobiography.’

Gary Numan’s 998 / 999 / 1000 dates are:

Thu 13 Apr 2023 London Electric Ballroom
Fri 14 Apr 2023 London Electric Ballroom
Sat 15 Apr 2023 London Electric Ballroom

Plus special guest Raven Numan

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Follow Noise11 on Social Media

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Gary Numan, Photo By Ian Laidlaw Gary Numan, Photo By Ian Laidlaw Gary Numan, Photo By Ian Laidlaw Gary Numan, Photo By Ian Laidlaw

Tagged as: , , , ,

Related Posts

Rick Astley photo by Ros O'Gorman
Rick Astley’s Favourite Band Is Crowded House And He Learned To Drum To AC/DC

Rick Astley dropped a few fun facts about himself on a recent edition of ‘What’s In My Bag’ for Amoeba Records in Los Angeles.

1 day ago
Billy Ocean
Billy Ocean Will Return To Australia In June

Billy Ocean is coming back to Australia with dates set for June. He was last in the country in 2019.

1 day ago
Brian Cadd Live at the Sundowner Geelong 1982
ARCA To Release 1982 Brian Cadd Live Recording

‘Brian Cadd Band Live at the Sundowner, Geelong 1982’ will be the next release in the Australian Road Crew Association’s (ARCA) Desk Tape Series.

2 days ago
James Morrison Is Preparing His A-Z of Jazz Setlist for Twilight At Taronga

Jazz legend James Morrison is working on a History of Jazz show when he performs at Twilight At Taronga at Taronga Zoo in February.

3 days ago
Red Hot Chilli Peppers Big Day Out Showgrounds Melbourne Australia Jan 26th 2013 photo by Ros O'Gorman
Red Hot Chili Peppers Play Their First Australian Show In Brisbane

Red Hot Chili Peppers kicked off the first of their Australian shows on the current 2022-2023 Global Tour with a completely different setlist to the first New Zealand show and a whole lot of focus on the two new albums.

3 days ago
Jon Anderson, Photo Ros O'Gorman, noise11
Yes Sell Music Catalogue

Yes have sold the rights to their recorded music catalogue.

4 days ago
Neil Tennant of Pet Shop Boys, photo by Ros O'Gorman
Pet Shop Boys Have New Music On The Way

Pet Shop Boys are to release their first new music for two years.

January 26, 2023