Gary Numan To Play Three Nights In London - Noise11.com

Gary Numan will perform three shows at the London Electric Ballroom in April.

Numan has continued to enjoy success in the music industry since he shot to fame as the lead singer of new wave band Tubeway Army in 1977 but “never imagined” he would be around long enough to mark his 998th, 999th and 1000th shows as he announces the three-night run at the prestigious music venue.

In a statement, Gary said: “I never imagined when I first started doing this a lifetime ago that I’d still be doing it, and still loving it, 1,000 shows later. But I am, and I do, and I’m excited to be celebrating such an important milestone with the fans over three epic nights at the Electric Ballroom in London.”

Gary Numan- who has been married to Gemma O’Neill since 1997 and has daughters Raven, 20, Persia, 18, and 16-year-old Echo with her – will be joined on the run by his eldest daughter, who last year joined her father live on stage at Wembley Arena for performances of ‘Is This World Not Enough?’ and ‘Every Day I Die.’

The run of shows comes hot on the heels of Gary’s 2021 album ‘Intruder ‘ -which reached #2 in the UK Albums Chart – as well as the paperback release of his memoir ‘(R)evolution: The Autobiography.’

Gary Numan’s 998 / 999 / 1000 dates are:

Thu 13 Apr 2023 London Electric Ballroom

Fri 14 Apr 2023 London Electric Ballroom

Sat 15 Apr 2023 London Electric Ballroom

Plus special guest Raven Numan

