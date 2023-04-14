Gene Simmons Sits Out A Song At KISS Show - Noise11.com

Kiss had to stop a show in Brazil this week when bass player Gene Simmons started to feel ill and faint on stage during ‘Cold Gin’.

Kiss continued the show with Gene seated for the one song ‘Cold Gin’ Simmons later said he was dehydrated.

Fan footage posted to Twitter shows Gene seated and Paul Stanley saying “he is obviously sick. We are going to have to stop and take care of him. We love him. Lets give a really loud ‘Gene’.” The crowd then yells “GENE”.

Durante show do Kiss em Manaus, o baixista Gene Simmons passou mal em meio ao forte calor que fazia na Arena da Amazônia. Ele precisou de oxigênio. A apresentação precisou ser interrompida por alguns instantes e foi retomada sob muitos aplausos dos fãs. pic.twitter.com/Njju7WzhIs — Mário Adolfo Filho (@marioadolfo) April 13, 2023

Simmons shrugged off the incident later tweeting, “Ok, kids. Not a big deal. Thanks for your kind wishes. Last night we played Amazon jungle Stadium/Brazil. Humidity and temperature were sky high. I was dehydrated and was forced to sit for a song. We got back on stage in 5 minutes & finished the show”.

Ok, kids. Not a big deal. Thanks for your kind wishes. Last night we played Amazon jungle Stadium/Brazil. Humidity and temperature were sky high. I was dehydrated and was forced to sit for a song. We got back on stage in 5 minutes & finished the show. 🤟😎 https://t.co/yMJXOEn8uB — Gene Simmons (@genesimmons) April 13, 2023

On the KISS website Gene added, “Hey everybody, thanks for the good wishes. I’m fine. Yesterday at Manaus Stadium in Brazil, experienced weakness because of dehydration. We stopped for about five minutes, I drank some water, and then all was well. Nothing serious. Next, Bogota Stadium. See you there!”

