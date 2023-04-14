 Gene Simmons Sits Out A Song At KISS Show - Noise11.com
Kiss had to stop a show in Brazil this week when bass player Gene Simmons started to feel ill and faint on stage during ‘Cold Gin’.

Kiss continued the show with Gene seated for the one song ‘Cold Gin’ Simmons later said he was dehydrated.

Fan footage posted to Twitter shows Gene seated and Paul Stanley saying “he is obviously sick. We are going to have to stop and take care of him. We love him. Lets give a really loud ‘Gene’.” The crowd then yells “GENE”.

Simmons shrugged off the incident later tweeting, “Ok, kids. Not a big deal. Thanks for your kind wishes. Last night we played Amazon jungle Stadium/Brazil. Humidity and temperature were sky high. I was dehydrated and was forced to sit for a song. We got back on stage in 5 minutes & finished the show”.

On the KISS website Gene added, “Hey everybody, thanks for the good wishes. I’m fine. Yesterday at Manaus Stadium in Brazil, experienced weakness because of dehydration. We stopped for about five minutes, I drank some water, and then all was well. Nothing serious. Next, Bogota Stadium. See you there!”

Kiss played their last Australian shows in 2022. Noise11 review

KISS Setlist Melbourne, Rod Laver Arena 20 August 2022

Detroit Rock City (from Destroyer, 1976)
Shout It Out Loud (from Destroyer, 1976)
Deuce (from Kiss, 1974)
War Machine (from Lick It Up, 1983)
Heaven’s on Fire (from Animalize, 1984)
I Love It Loud (from Creatures of the Night, 1982)
Say Yeah (from Sonic Boom, 2009)
Cold Gin (from Kiss, 1974)
Lick It Up (from Lick It Up, 1983)
Calling Dr. Love (from Rock and Roll Over, 1976)
Do You Love Me (from Destroyer, 1976)
Psycho Circus (from Psycho Circus, 1998)
Drum Solo
100,000 Years (from Kiss, 1974)
Bass Solo
God of Thunder (from Destroyer, 1976)
Love Gun (from Love Gun, 1976)
I Was Made for Lovin’ You (from Dynasty, 1979)
Black Diamond (from Kiss, 1974)
Encore:
Beth (from Destroyer, 1976)
Shandi (from Unmasked, 1980)
Rock and Roll All Nite (from Dressed To Kill, 1974)

