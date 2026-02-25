Go West And Debbie Gibson Announce Joint 2026 Australian Tour - Noise11.com

British pop icons Go West and American superstar Debbie Gibson will unite for a massive national tour of Australia this August, celebrating decades of chart-topping hits.

by Paul Cashmere

The landscape of 80s pop is set to descend on Australia in August 2026, as British supergroup Go West and American sweetheart Debbie Gibson join forces for a transatlantic double header. This highly anticipated run of dates marks a significant milestone for both acts, bringing together two of the most distinctive voices from a decade that redefined the global music industry.

Go West, the duo comprised of Peter Cox and Richard Drummie, first emerged from the United Kingdom in 1982. Their impact was almost immediate, with their debut single, “We Close Our Eyes,” surging to the number 5 spot on the UK charts in 1985. The track was accompanied by an innovative music video directed by the legendary Godley & Creme, which became a staple during the early, formative years of MTV.

In Australia, the band found a dedicated following, with “We Close Our Eyes” reaching the ARIA Top 10. However, it was their contribution to the 1990 film Pretty Woman that cemented their place in pop culture history. “King Of Wishful Thinking,” written by Cox and Drummie alongside Martin Page, opened the film and helped propel the soundtrack to sales exceeding 10 million copies worldwide. The song remains a masterclass in blue-eyed soul and pop precision, earning ASCAP awards in the early 90s for its massive radio airplay.

For this 2026 tour, Peter Cox will lead the Go West band through their extensive catalogue. While Richard Drummie is unable to join the tour due to ill health, Cox remains eager to reconnect with the Australian audience. Cox noted that it is always a privilege to play for fans who have supported the group for four decades, and he is looking forward to performing at some of his favourite venues across the country.

Joining the bill is Debbie Gibson, who makes her long-awaited return to Australian stages for the first time since 1989. Gibson remains a record-breaking figure in music history, having become the youngest artist to write, produce, and perform a Number 1 hit on the Billboard Hot 100 with “Foolish Beat” at the age of just 17.

Gibson’s connection to the Australian charts is equally impressive. Her second album, Electric Youth, achieved platinum status locally and featured the ARIA Top 10 ballad “Lost In Your Eyes.” Throughout her career, she has sold more than 16 million albums, transitioning from a teen idol into a formidable force in musical theatre.

Over the course of 17 years, Gibson has starred in 17 major musicals, including Les Misérables, Grease, and Cabaret. Her versatility was further showcased with the 2021 release of The Body Remembers, which debuted at Number 2 on the US Apple Sales chart. Her recently published memoir, Eternally Electric, further solidified her enduring influence, becoming a US bestseller in 2025.

“My fans down under have remained loyal through the decades and supporting Go West on their 40th anniversary tour is a dream come true,” Gibson said of the upcoming tour.

This tour serves as a vibrant retrospective of an era that produced some of the most enduring songwriting in pop history. From the guitar-driven energy of “Call Me” to the synth-pop brilliance of “Only In My Dreams” and “Shake Your Love,” the evening promises to be a comprehensive showcase of 80s and 90s excellence.

Both artists share a history of critical and commercial success that has allowed them to transcend the decade of their origin. Go West won the Brit Award for British Breakthrough Act in 1986, while Gibson shared the ASCAP Songwriter of the Year Award with Bruce Springsteen in 1989. This pairing of high-calibre talent ensures that the 2026 tour will be more than a nostalgia trip, it will be a testament to the longevity of well-crafted pop music.

Tickets for the Go West and Debbie Gibson Australian tour go on sale to the general public on Friday 6 March at 9am local time. An early bird presale will be available from Wednesday 4 March at 9am local time through the promoter, Destroy All Lines.

Date are:

Tuesday 25 August 2026, Perth, Astor Theatre

Friday 28 August 2026, Sydney, Enmore Theatre

Saturday 29 August 2026, Melbourne, Palais Theatre

Monday 31 August 2026, Adelaide, The Gov

Wednesday 2 September 2026, Hobart, Odeon Theatre

Friday 4 September 2026, Brisbane, Fortitude Music Hall

