Good Things Festival 2025 Unveils Massive Australian Sideshow Roster - Every Date Revealed - Noise11.com

Australia’s signature travelling alternative-rock festival, Good Things Festival, has just turned up the heat with a blockbuster announcement: a sweeping array of sideshows featuring many of the international acts on the main lineup.

Good Things Festival has long been the marquee gathering for punk, post-hardcore, metal and alternative fans, and this 2025 edition is set to expand that vision with shows in intimate venues across the country. Below is your full guide to every sideshow announced to date – and it’s a dizzying list.

Presale & Ticketing Info

Presale for Good Things 2025 ticket holders: Tuesday 14 October @ 9 am (local time)

Destroy All Lines / Venue presale: Wednesday 15 October @ 9 am

General on sale: Friday 17 October @ 9 am

Sideshows & Tour Dates

All Time Low

Tuesday 9 December – The Tivoli, Brisbane

Thursday 11 December – Hindley St Music Hall, Adelaide

All Time Low – the Maryland outfit formed in 2003 – will be mining their multi-platinum catalogue, from Dear Maria, Count Me In to Weightless, and newer radio border hits like Monsters (feat. Demi Lovato). Their upcoming tenth studio album, Everyone’s Talking!, drops 17 October and includes Suckerpunch, The Weather and Butterflies. They’ve sold over 3.5 million albums in the U.S. alone and racked up over 5 billion streams globally, with So Wrong, It’s Right honoured among Rolling Stone’s “50 Greatest Pop Punk Albums”.

Bad Nerves + Dead Poet Society (Co-Headline)

Tuesday 2 December – Crowbar, Sydney

Wednesday 3 December – Max Watts, Melbourne

Monday 8 December – The Triffid, Brisbane

Bad Nerves, the Essex powerpop-punk collective, burst onto the scene with a raw, distorted energy that recalls Ramones, Jay Reatard, and early Strokes. Their second album Still Nervous dropped in May this year. LA’s Dead Poet Society – formed in 2013 at Berklee College of Music – have evolved from indie self-recorders to a band featured on Spotify editorial playlists and signed to Spinefarm. Their latest record is FISSION.

Cobra Starship

Tuesday 2 December – Northcote Theatre, Melbourne

Wednesday 3 December – Liberty Hall, Sydney

Cobra Starship’s brand of electro-pop punk dominated MySpace and early social media eras. With hits like Bring It (Snakes on a Plane), Good Girls Go Bad, and You Make Me Feel…, the group remain a nostalgically adored party act.

Dayseeker (with special guests Banks Arcade + Montgomery + Headwreck)

Wednesday 3 December – Corner Hotel, Melbourne

Tuesday 9 December – Crowbar, Brisbane

Dayseeker have shifted from emotive post-hardcore roots toward lush, moody alternative soundscapes. Their sixth album Creature In The Black Night arrives 24 October and features Pale Moonlight, Creatures In The Black Night, Shapeshifter and Bloodlust. Their 2024 Australian headline tour sold out, making this return highly anticipated.

Fever 333 (with Mudrat)

Thursday 4 December – Stay Gold, Melbourne

Known for their incendiary performances and politically charged lyrics, Fever 333 combine punk, hardcore and hip-hop. Their 2018 EP Made An America and albums Strength in Numb333rs (2019) and Darker White (2024) cemented their reputation as a movement more than a band.

Goldfinger

Wednesday 3 December – Croxton Bandroom, Melbourne

Goldfinger have been ska-punk stalwarts since 1994, scoring airplay with Here In Your Bedroom and Superman. Their energetic live show and deep catalog make them a beloved act to catch in smaller settings.

Gwar

Sunday 30 November – Crowbar, Brisbane

Tuesday 2 December – Factory Theatre, Sydney

Thursday 4 December – Max Watts, Melbourne

Gwar’s lurid sci-fi mythology, monstrous costumes, and over-the-top stage antics have made them a cult institution in heavy music. Their lore spans from interstellar origins to satirical commentary on human society.

Knocked Loose (with High Vis)

Tuesday 9 December – Liberty Hall, Sydney

Wednesday 10 December – Northcote Theatre, Melbourne

Kentucky’s Knocked Loose continue to command respect in the hardcore scene, bolstered by their 2024 album You Won’t Go Before You’re Supposed To. English progressive hardcore outfit High Vis brings a melodic post-punk edge as direct support.

Lorna Shore (w/ Disentomb + Gravemind)

Wednesday 3 December – 170 Russell, Melbourne

After selling out their first Australian headline tour in just ten days earlier this year, Lorna Shore return with their fifth LP I Feel The Everblack Festering Within Me. The album introduces stadium hooks into their signature sonic brutality. Supporting them here are Brisbane’s Disentomb and Melbourne’s Gravemind.

Machine Head

Saturday 29 November – Metro City, Perth

Monday 1 December – The Station, Sunshine Coast

Wednesday 3 December – UC Refectory, Canberra

Machine Head have been a pillar of worldwide metal since their formation in 1991. Their 1994 debut Burn My Eyes altered the heavy landscape, and subsequent releases like The Blackening remain modern classics.

New Found Glory

Wednesday 3 December – The Gov, Adelaide

Thursday 4 December – Pier Bandroom, Frankston

Tuesday 9 December – The Station, Sunshine Coast

With origins in Florida in the late 1990s, New Found Glory helped define pop-punk and its offshoots. Their early albums achieved gold and platinum status, and they’ve remained active for nearly three decades. Their new full-length Listen Up! is set for February 2026.

Refused – Final Australian Headline Show (with Delivery + Baby Mullet)

Thursday 4 December – Northcote Theatre, Melbourne

Swedish hardcore renegades Refused are performing what has been billed as their final Australian headline date. Their 1998 landmark record The Shape of Punk to Come pushed musical boundaries and sparked legendary status.

Their original split was famously announced with the provocative “Refused Are Fucking Dead” statement. Since reuniting in 2012, they’ve released Freedom (2015) and War Music (2019).

Supporting acts for this climactic show are Melbourne’s DIY punk outfit Delivery and local rising female-fronted rock trio Baby Mullet.

Scene Queen

Sunday 30 November – Lynott’s Lounge, Perth

Tuesday 2 December – Lion Arts Factory, Adelaide

Wednesday 3 December – Sooki Lounge, Belgrave

Ohio’s Scene Queen (Hannah Collins) mixes hyperpop, breakdowns and rhinestone-pink visuals in her “bimbocore” style. Viral tracks like Pink Rover and Pink Panther gained attention in 2022, and in 2024 she opened for BABYMETAL on an Australia tour.

South Arcade

Wednesday 3 December – Stay Gold, Melbourne

Monday 8 December – The Brightside, Brisbane

Oxford’s South Arcade have exploded lately, amassing over 11 million TikTok likes and 35 million Spotify streams for their 2024 EP 2005. 2025 saw sold-out shows in Manchester and London, European support tours, and a 25-date U.S. run. These are their first headline shows in Australia.

The All-American Rejects (with Le Shiv)

Tuesday 9 December – Northcote Theatre, Melbourne

Oklahoma’s All-American Rejects have returned to Australia for the first time in 16 years. Known for iconic singles Swing, Swing, Dirty Little Secret, Move Along, Gives You Hell, and It Ends Tonight, the band’s melodic rock has endured across generations. They’ll be joined by indie/psych/pop outfit Le Shiv.

Wargasm

Tuesday 2 December – The Brightside, Brisbane

Wednesday 3 December – The Underground, Sydney

London/Irish duo Wargasm (Sam Matlock, Milkie Way) deliver a chaotic blend of thrash guitars, industrial electronics and confrontational pop. Their standout tracks Spit, Rage All Over, Salma Hayek, and Scratchcard Feeling have racked up millions of streams. They were named by NME as one of “100 Acts to Watch in 2021”.

Main Good Things Festival Dates & Venues

Friday 5 December – Flemington Racecourse, Melbourne (16+)

Saturday 6 December – Sydney Showground, Sydney (16+)

Sunday 7 December – Brisbane Showgrounds, Brisbane (16+)

