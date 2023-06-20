All Time Low Plan November Australian Tour - Noise11.com

2023 is the year of the ninth album for All Time Low and there is an Australian tour to go with you.
‘Tell Me I’m Alive’ was released in March 2023. All Time Low have been fairly consistent with new music with albums in 2005, 2007, 2009, 2011, 2012, 2015, 2017, 2020 and 2023.
ALL TIME LOW AUSTRALIAN TOUR 2023
With Special Guests
Mayday Parade
Lauran Hibberd
TOUR DATES:
Wednesday 1 November – Metro City, Perth
Friday 3 November – AEC Theatre, Adelaide
Saturday 4 November – Margaret Court Arena, Melbourne
Wednesday 8 November – Hordern Pavilion, Sydney
Thursday 9 November – Fortitude Music Hall, Brisbane
General tickets on sale Friday 23 June @ 12pm local time
Tickets from destroyalllines.com
