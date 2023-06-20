 All Time Low Plan November Australian Tour - Noise11.com
All Time Low

All Time Low

All Time Low Plan November Australian Tour

by Paul Cashmere on June 20, 2023

in News

2023 is the year of the ninth album for All Time Low and there is an Australian tour to go with you.

‘Tell Me I’m Alive’ was released in March 2023. All Time Low have been fairly consistent with new music with albums in 2005, 2007, 2009, 2011, 2012, 2015, 2017, 2020 and 2023.

ALL TIME LOW AUSTRALIAN TOUR 2023

With Special Guests
Mayday Parade
Lauran Hibberd

TOUR DATES:

Wednesday 1 November – Metro City, Perth
Friday 3 November – AEC Theatre, Adelaide
Saturday 4 November – Margaret Court Arena, Melbourne
Wednesday 8 November – Hordern Pavilion, Sydney
Thursday 9 November – Fortitude Music Hall, Brisbane

General tickets on sale Friday 23 June @ 12pm local time
Tickets from destroyalllines.com

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman All Time Low, Photo By Gerry Nicholls All Time Low, Photo By Gerry Nicholls All Time Low, Photo By Gerry Nicholls All Time Low, Photo By Gerry Nicholls All Time Low, Photo By Gerry Nicholls All Time Low, Photo By Gerry Nicholls All Time Low, Photo By Gerry Nicholls All Time Low, Photo By Gerry Nicholls All Time Low, Photo By Gerry Nicholls All Time Low, Photo By Gerry Nicholls All Time Low, Photo By Gerry Nicholls All Time Low, Photo By Gerry Nicholls All Time Low, Photo By Gerry Nicholls All Time Low, Photo By Gerry Nicholls All Time Low, Photo By Gerry Nicholls Block Party. Photo by Zo Damage Block Party. Photo by Zo Damage Gary Clarke Jr. Photo by Zo Damage-Noise11 Gary Clarke Jr. Photo by Zo Damage-Noise11 NGAIIRE. Photo by Zo Damage-Noise11

Tagged as: , , , , ,

Related Posts

Taylor Swift photo by Ros O'Gorman
Taylor Swift Is Bringing The Eras Tour To Australia in 2024

Taylor Swift has announced Australian dates for 2024 but for Sydney and Melbourne only.

15 hours ago
Kutcha Edwards with the Melbourne Youth Orchestra photo by Meredith O'Shea
Kutcha Edwards and Melbourne Youth Orchestra Come Together For Unforgettable Performance #REVIEW

Kutcha Edwards performance for ‘Warta-Kiki: Come Together’ with the Melbourne Youth Orchestra was more of an experience than a show.

1 day ago
Robbie Williams Heavy Entertainment Tour at Rod Laver Arena on Saturday 24 February 2018. Photo by Ros O'Gorman
Robbie Williams Pauses Concert Because of Breathing Issue

Robbie Williams was forced to briefly halt his concert over the weekend after he began to experience long COVID symptoms.

2 days ago
Arctic Monkeys photo by Ros O'Gorman
Arctic Monkeys Cancel Dublin Show Due To Illness

Arctic Monkeys have cancelled their Dublin show due to illness.

2 days ago
Extreme
Extreme Vs Guns N’ Roses – Who Took Longer To Release An Album?

The Extreme ‘Six’ album was a long time coming. Guitarist Nuno Bettercourt blames the pandemic for the delay but was it? “The album would have been out earlier if it wasn’t for the crazy lockdown,” Nuno tells Noise11.com. “We wanted to wait. We didn’t want to be another soundtrack for the old pandemic. We wanted to celebrate this and actually tour so we waited”.

2 days ago
Kasabian photo by Ros O'Gorman
Kasabian Have A New Song ‘Algorithms’

Kasabian have released the new track, ’Algorithms', about the difference between AI and real humans.

4 days ago
Josh Homme Queens of the Stone Age by Ros OGorman 200
Queens of the Stone Age Premieres Another New Song ‘Paper Machette’

Queens of the Stone Age have released another new song ‘Paper Machette’ ahead of the ‘In Times New Roman’ album due 16 June, 2023.

6 days ago