All Time Low Plan November Australian Tour - Noise11.com

2023 is the year of the ninth album for All Time Low and there is an Australian tour to go with you.

‘Tell Me I’m Alive’ was released in March 2023. All Time Low have been fairly consistent with new music with albums in 2005, 2007, 2009, 2011, 2012, 2015, 2017, 2020 and 2023.

ALL TIME LOW AUSTRALIAN TOUR 2023

With Special Guests

Mayday Parade

Lauran Hibberd

TOUR DATES:

Wednesday 1 November – Metro City, Perth

Friday 3 November – AEC Theatre, Adelaide

Saturday 4 November – Margaret Court Arena, Melbourne

Wednesday 8 November – Hordern Pavilion, Sydney

Thursday 9 November – Fortitude Music Hall, Brisbane

General tickets on sale Friday 23 June @ 12pm local time

Tickets from destroyalllines.com

