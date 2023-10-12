 Graham Nash At 81 Rules Out Retirement - Noise11.com
Graham Nash photo by Ros O'Gorman

Graham Nash At 81 Rules Out Retirement

by Paul Cashmere on October 12, 2023

in News

At 81 years of age and 60 years of success, rock legend Graham Nash is not ready to retire.

“Not at all,” Graham tells Noise11.com. No way. I’ve got new songs.”

Graham Nash spoke with Nosie11.com ahead of his Australian tour in 2024 for David Roy Williams.

Watch the Noise11.com interview:

Nash’s partner of nearly 60 years David Crosby passed away earlier in 2023 bringing an end to the legendary trio of Crosby, Stills & Nash (and occasionally as a four-piece with Neil Young). While CSN is no longer, Graham hasn’t ruled out more collaborations with Neil Young or Stephen Still or Neil Young and Stephen Stills.

“That would depend on the music,” Graham tells Noise11. “Right now, all three of us know that without David it is never going to be the same and no matter what we did people would always miss Crosby, of course. Who knows? It all depends on the songs. If Neil comes up to me like he did way back when we did that album in Miami with the boys. He says, ‘I’ve got three songs here and I’ve got three of Stephen’s. What do you think and he played me the songs and they were wonderful. My point is, if Neil or Stephen come up with songs than we need to do we will try and figure it out.”

Graham recently released his album ‘Now’.

Graham Nash dates are:

Thursday March 7 Melbourne Palais Theatre
Wednesday March 13 Adelaide Entertainment Centre
Saturday March 16 Perth His Majesty’s Theatre
Tuesday March 19 Sydney Sydney Opera House
Wednesday March 20 Newcastle Civic Theatre
Saturday March 23 Wollongong Anita’s Theatre
Tuesday March 26 Brisbane QPAC Concert Hall
Wednesday March 27 Tweed Heads Twin Towns

www.davidroywilliams.com

Noise11.com

