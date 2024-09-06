 Green Day Concert Disrupted By Unauthorised Drone - Noise11.com
Mike Dirnt, Green Day, Soundwave 2014, Ros O'Gorman, Photo

Green Day Concert Disrupted By Unauthorised Drone

by Music-News.com on September 6, 2024

in News

Green Day had to pause their Detroit concert after a drone reportedly appeared.

Green Day were playing the Comerica Park stadium as part of ‘The Saviors Tour’ on Wednesday (04.09.24) when they were forced to stop performing ‘Longview’ due to the “potential safety issue”, which Billboard claims was unauthorised drone use.

However, they did resume the song and finished the show.

Frontman Billie Joe Armstrong said after performing ‘Welcome to Paradise’: “Ain’t no motherfucker that’s gonna stop us, I’ll tell you that.”

Addressing the interruption, Green Day later posted to X: “Detroit! Sorry for the delay in the show tonight, Stadium security had us clear the stage while they dealt with a potential safety issue. DPD quickly resolved the situation, and we were able to continue. Thanks for understanding.”

The latest concert delay comes weeks after their concert at the Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre in Missouri was impacted by a “big lightning storm”.

The trio had to rush through ‘Good Riddance (Time Of Your Life)’ to get off the stage and advised fans to flee to safety.

He said: “Ok you guys, that’s it.

“We gotta get you out of here, because there’s a big lightning storm that’s coming right now. Thank you so much!”

music-news.com

