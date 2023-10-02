 Green Day Tease New Project 'The American Dream Is Killing Me' - Noise11.com
Green Day Tease New Project ‘The American Dream Is Killing Me’

Green Day appear to be teasing new music. Green Day used a meme for their hit song ‘Wake Me Up When September End’ to cryptically tease the project by sending fans to a website to “register for a wake up call”.

The URL, www.theamericandreamiskillingme.com, suggests the name is ‘The American Dream Is Killing Me’.

Fans hit a “snooze” button before typing in their contact details to “set the alarm”.

In a video clip, frontman Billie can be seen waking up before a calendar is shown with October 24 circled, meaning fans are just weeks away from finding out what it’s all about.

Last week, the band released a 30th anniversary reissue of their album ‘Dookie’.

Green Day celebrated three decades of their 1994 record by dropping ‘Dookie (30th Anniversary Deluxe Edition)’.

The new edition features previously unreleased ‘Dookie’ demos, as well as live recordings ‘Live At Woodstock (1994)’ and ‘Live In Barcelona (June 5, 1994)’, which had never been released before.

What’s more, Green Day fans with dogs might be pleased to hear the bumper box set, bizarrely, also comes with ‘Dookie’ pooch poop bags, as well as air freshener.

Other items include a five-button set, a postcard, a bumper sticker, a magnet, a paper aeroplane, and a poster.

The band’s third studio album was initially released on February 1, 1994.

The music, which featured themes such as anxiety, relationships, sexuality and boredom, was mostly penned by frontman Billie.

Singles ‘Basket Case’, ‘When I Come Around’, ‘Longview’, ‘She’, and a re-recorded version of ‘Welcome to Paradise’, which was initially on the group’s ‘Kerplunk!’ album, all featured on ‘Dookie’.

