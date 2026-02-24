Groovin The Moo Reveals All-Star Lineup For Lismore Return - Noise11.com

Groovin The Moo returns to Lismore in 2026 with a major bill featuring Baker Boy, Tones And I, Denzel Curry and more, marking a significant new chapter for the regional festival.

by Paul Cashmere

After two cancelled years and a period of recalibration, Groovin The Moo has confirmed its return with a one-off 2026 event in Lismore, assembling one of its most diverse lineups in recent memory.

The festival, presented by Great Southern Nights, will take over Oakes Oval on Widjabul/Wia-bal Country on 9 May 2026. Running from 11am to 10pm, the all-ages event signals a renewed focus on regional audiences after the touring model was shelved in 2024 and 2025.

At the top of the bill is Baker Boy, who enters 2026 on the momentum of his second album Djandjay. The 2025 release marked a confident evolution for the Yolngu rapper, expanding his sound while retaining the cultural foundations that first brought him national attention. His presence at Groovin The Moo underscores the festival’s longstanding commitment to showcasing Australian voices at the forefront of contemporary music.

US hip hop force Denzel Curry returns to Australia for the event, having previously headlined the regional tour in 2023. Known for high-intensity performances and an eclectic sonic palette that draws on punk, jazz and hardcore rap traditions, Curry’s inclusion reconnects Groovin The Moo with the international acts that have historically broadened its appeal.

From the psychedelic fringes comes Dope Lemon, the project of Angus Stone, touring on the back of his 2025 album Golden Wolf. His late-night grooves will contrast with the anthemic energy of Tones And I, who brings her arena-honed live show back to Australian soil after extensive international touring behind Beautifully Ordinary and collaborations with global hitmakers including David Guetta and Teddy Swims.

Northern Rivers favourite Matt Corby joins the lineup ahead of the release of his fourth studio album Tragic Magic, due in March 2026. Corby’s trajectory from early breakthrough to multi-Platinum mainstay has mirrored the rise of Groovin The Moo itself, both carving durable careers beyond capital city circuits.

Electronic music is represented by Central Coast producer Ninajirachi, whose debut album I Love My Computer became one of 2025’s most awarded Australian releases, collecting multiple ARIA Awards and major industry honours. Her ascent reflects the growing prominence of Australian electronic artists on global stages.

Rock energy will be delivered by The Chats and The Terrys, two acts that have built reputations on relentless touring and uncompromising live sets. Emerging Newcastle artist Maple’s Pet Dinosaur, who found viral traction with tracks including ‘Lego’ and ‘Chorus’, adds a new-generation perspective.

Local representation is central to the Lismore edition. The Colliflowers, Angel White from nearby Murwillumbah and the Planet Music Homegrown Hero slot ensure Northern Rivers artists remain embedded in the festival’s DNA. Kath Ebbs will also present Cowboy Country, bringing the queer line dancing phenomenon into the program.

The return follows the cancellation of the 2024 tour due to insufficient ticket sales, and a 2025 hiatus while organisers sought a more sustainable model. The Lismore event will serve as a litmus test for the future of one of Australia’s most recognisable regional brands.

Camping and shuttle registrations are open via the official festival channels.

https://gtm.net.au

Event Details



9 May 2026, Lismore, Oakes Oval

Ticketing

Tickets on sale 3 March 2026

Homegrown Groovers Presale 9am AEDT 3 March

Presale 10am AEDT 3 March

General Public Sale 12pm AEDT 3 March

General Admission from $125 + BF

Cream Of The Crop VIP $190 + BF

Mini Moo’s Under 12 free with ticket-holding parent or guardian

Ages 12-17 $90 + BF with ticket-holding parent or guardian

MobTix and Affordability tickets $90 + BF

Two-night Camping Passes from $230 + BF

