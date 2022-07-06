 Guns N' Roses Glasgow Show Cancelled - Noise11.com
Guns N Roses perform at the MCG in Melbourne on Tuesday 14 February 2017. Guns N Roses are touring Australia on their Not In This Lifetime tour. Photo Ros O'Gorman

Slash Guns N' Roses 2017. Photo Ros O'Gorman

Guns N’ Roses Glasgow Show Cancelled

by Music-News.com on July 6, 2022

in News

Guns N’ Roses will no longer be performing in Glasgow, Scotland on Tuesday.

Guns N’ Roses, comprised of Axl Rose, Slash, and Duff McKagan, had been scheduled to play a gig at the Glasgow Green.

However, a representative announced on Monday night that the gig had been scrapped as a result of illness.

“Sadly, due to illness and medical advice, GN’R will not be able to perform in Glasgow, tomorrow 5-July-2022. We are working on rescheduling options for this show so please hold onto your tickets and wait for a further update. We appreciate your understanding and patience,” they wrote on Twitter.

The news comes after Guns N’ Roses performed shorter sets during two recent London shows, and reports that Rose was experiencing struggles with his voice at a concert in Norway last month.

This is the latest gig cancellation to affect the people of Glasgow. Red Hot Chilli Peppers called off their show on 1 July due to illness too. They hope to reschedule the show at a later date.

