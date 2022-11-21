Guns N Roses Perform First Australian Show In Perth #SETLIST - Noise11.com

Guns N Roses kicked off their Australian tour on Friday with show 1 in Perth.

There were some minor setlist adjustments compared to the show a week ago in Singapore but you can basically look forward to classic Gunners with a few covers and the two new songs ‘Absurb’ and ‘Olk Skool’.

Guns N Roses setlist 18 November, 2022 Perth, Australia.

It’s So Easy (from Appetite For Destruction, 1987)

Mr Brownstone (from Appetite For Destruction, 1987)

Chinese Democracy (from Chinese Democracy, 2008)

Slither (from Velvet Revolver, Contraband, 2004)

Welcome to the Jungle (from Appetite For Destruction, 1987)

Better (from Chinese Democracy, 2008)

Double Talkin’ Jive (from Use Your Illusion 1, 1991)

Live and Let Die (from Use Your Illusion 1, 1991)

Reckless Life (from GnR Lies, 1988)

Estranged (from Use Your Illusion 11, 1991)

Shadow of Your Love (released as a 1987 b-side in some countries)

Rocket Queen (from Appetite For Destruction, 1987)

You’re Crazy (from Appetite For Destruction, 1987)

You Could Be Mine (from Use Your Illusion 11, 1991)

Attitude (Misfits cover)

Absurd (single, 2021)

Hard Skool (single, 2021)

Civil War (from Use Your Illusion 11, 1991)

Sorry (from Chinese Democracy, 2008)

Slash Guitar Solo

Sweet Child o’ Mine (from Appetite For Destruction, 1987)

November Rain (from Use Your Illusion 1, 1991)

Wichita Lineman (Jimmy Webb cover)

Knockin’ on Heaven’s Door (from Use Your Illusion 11, 1991)

Nightrain (from Appetite For Destruction, 1987)

Encore:

Coma (from Use Your Illusion 1, 1991)

Patience (from GnR Lies, 1988)

Don’t Cry (from Use Your Illusion 1, 1991)

Paradise City (from Appetite For Destruction, 1987)

Guns N’ Roses with special guests

The Chats & Cosmic Psychos

Friday 18 November: Optus Stadium, Perth

Tuesday 22 November: Suncorp Stadium, Brisbane

Thursday 24 November: Metricon Stadium, Gold Coast

Sunday 27 November: Accor Stadium, Sydney

Tuesday 29 November: Adelaide Oval

Saturday 3 December: Melbourne Cricket Ground

