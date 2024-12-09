 Guns N' Roses To Play Saudi Arabia For the First Time - Noise11.com
Guns N Roses perform at the MCG in Melbourne on Tuesday 14 February 2017. Guns N Roses are touring Australia on their Not In This Lifetime tour.

Guns N' Roses play the MCG on their 2017 Not In This Lifetime Tour. Photo by Ros O'Gorman

Guns N’ Roses To Play Saudi Arabia For the First Time

by Music-News.com on December 10, 2024

in News

Guns N’ Roses are set to embark on a 24-date stadium tour in 2025, including their first-ever show in Saudi Arabia.

Axl Rose and co will kick off the jaunt – which follows their 2023 run – at Riyadh’s Kingdom Arena on May 23, and after playing in the Middle East , they will head to Europe and the UK throughout June.

The UK leg includes London’s Wembley Stadium on June 26, their first headline gig there since 1992, and Brimingham’s Villa Park on June 23.

Guns N’ Roses will also play Turkey, Italy, Spain, Portugal, the Czech Republic, Denmark, Norway, Sweden, Estonia, Lithuania, Poland, Hungary, Serbia, Bulgaria, Austria and Luxembourg.

The run wraps at Germany’s Wacken Festival on July 31.

Support on select dates comes from Public Enemy, Rival Sons and Sex Pistols featuring Frank Carter.

The tour news comes after Guns N’ Roses cryptically teased concerts by sharing a trailer at the weekend on social media.
They used the flyer from their 1985 tour, which featured the line: “Because what you want and what you get are two completely different things.”

Next year marks the 40th anniversary of the shows.

Meanwhile, Slash has been teasing new music from the heavy metal band.

The guitar hero said they are “trying to make” their first record since 2008’s ‘Chinese Democracy’ – which he and other band members didn’t feature on – and that talks were underway for a “small tour”, which it turns out, isn’t so small after all.

He told Loudwire Nights: “I’m going into the studio with the Conspirators [his project with Myles Kennedy], getting a new record done and then after that, 2025 is all about Guns N’ Roses.

“We’re trying to get some things going with that. I think there’s a small tour in the summertime next year. I heard a rumour about that anyway, so that’s going to be focused on that. But prior to that, it’s the S.E.R.P.E.N.T. tour, and then the Conspirators.”

He quipped: “It keeps me out of trouble, as they say.”

More recently, Guns released the tracks ‘Absurd’, ‘Hard Skool’ and ‘The General’, which were conceived during the sessions for ‘Chinese Democracy’.

Guns N’ Roses 2025 tour dates:
May 23: Riyadh Kingdom Arena, Saudi Arabia
May 27: Abu Dhabi Etihad Arena, UAE
May 30: Shekvetili Parka, Georgia^
Jun 02: Istanbul Tüpras Stadyumu, Turkey^
Jun 06: Coimbra Estádio Cidade de Coimbra, Portugal^
Jun 09: Barcelona Estadi Olímpic Lluís Companys, Spain
Jun 12: Florence Firenze Rocks, Italy*^
Jun 15: Hradec Kralove Rock For People, Czech Republic*^
Jun 18: Dusseldorf Merkur Spiel-Arena, Germany^
Jun 20: Munich Allianz Arena, Germany^
Jun 23: Birmingham Villa Park, UK
Jun 26: London Wembley Stadium, UK
Jun 29: Aarhus Eskelunden, Denmark+
Jul 02: Trondheim Granåsen Ski Centre, Norway+
Jul 04: Stockholm Strawberry Aren, Sweden+
Jul 07: Tampere Ratina Stadium, Finland+
Jul 10: Kaunas Darius and Girenas Stadium, Lithuania+
Jul 12: Warsaw PGE Nardowy, Poland+
Jul 15: Budapest Puskás Aréna, Hungary+
Jul 18: Belgrade Ušce Park, Serbia+
Jul 21: Sofia Vasil Levski Stadium, Bulgaria+
Jul 24: Vienna Ernst Happel Stadion, Austria#
Jul 28: Luxembourg Open Air, Luxembourg#
Jul 31: Wacken Festival, Germany*

* = Festival appearance
+ = with Public Enemy
^ = with Rival Sons

