Harry Styles Returns With Seven City Global Residency Together, Together - Noise11.com

The global pop phenomenon will perform 50 shows across seven cities in 2026 as he launches his fourth studio album era
by Paul Cashmere
Harry Styles will return to the world stage in 2026 with an ambitious seven city global residency titled Together, Together, marking his first extended live commitment since the conclusion of the record breaking Love On Tour. Promoted by Live Nation, the residency will span 50 performances across Amsterdam, London, São Paulo, Mexico City, New York, Melbourne and Sydney between May and December, with Styles performing exclusively in those cities for the entire year.
The announcement positions Styles firmly back in the centre of the global live music conversation following a period of relative public quiet after Love On Tour wrapped in July 2023. That 22 month run supported Harry’s House and established Styles as one of the most in demand live performers of his generation, with sold out arena and stadium dates across multiple continents.
The Together, Together residency has been designed around scale and focus rather than constant movement. A major highlight of the run is an unprecedented 30 show residency at New York’s Madison Square Garden, which will also be Styles’ only United States performances in 2026. In London, he will undertake a six night residency at Wembley Stadium, reinforcing his long standing connection with UK audiences.
Australian fans will see Styles return for stadium performances at Marvel Stadium in Melbourne and Accor Stadium in Sydney late in the year, closing out the global residency. These dates will be his only Australian shows in 2026.
Across select dates, Styles will be joined by a rotating list of special guests including Robyn, Shania Twain, Fcukers, Jorja Smith, Jamie xx, Fousheé and Skye Newman, reflecting the wide musical world Styles now occupies as a solo artist.
The residency coincides with the launch of Styles’ fourth studio album Kiss All The Time. Disco, Occasionally., scheduled for release on March 6, 2026 via Erskine and Columbia Records. Executive produced by long time collaborator Kid Harpoon, the album follows Harry Styles, Fine Line and Harry’s House, a trilogy that charted his evolution from former One Direction member to globally dominant solo artist.
Styles first signalled the new era in August 2022, confirming he was developing ideas for a fourth album while still on the road. Recording is believed to have intensified in 2024 following sightings at London’s Rak Studios. Momentum began building publicly in late December 2025 when Styles uploaded an eight minute video titled Forever, Forever to his YouTube channel, featuring footage from the final Love On Tour show and an unreleased song written for the concert.
The phrase “We Belong Together” became the connective thread of the campaign, appearing on posters across major cities before directing fans to an interactive website and a WhatsApp based rollout. On January 15, 2026, Styles formally announced Kiss All The Time. Disco, Occasionally., confirming the album’s release date. The lead single Aperture is set to premiere globally on January 22 at 7pm ET.
Beyond music, Together, Together continues Styles’ long term commitment to charitable and social causes. Globally, the tour supports Choose Love, a partnership now spanning a decade and focused on humanitarian aid including food, shelter and education. In London, £1 from every ticket sold will be donated to LIVE Trust, supporting grassroots music across the UK. In New York, Styles will again partner with HeadCount, offering eligible fans the opportunity to register to vote at Madison Square Garden pop up activations.
Environmental sustainability is also a key component of the residency, with Styles working alongside Live Nation’s Green Nation initiative to reduce environmental impact through venue and tour operations.
Ticket sales will roll out on a city by city basis from late January, with American Express presales, artist presales and VIP packages available across select markets.
Harry Styles Together, Together 2026 Tour Dates
Sat May 16, Amsterdam, Johan Cruijff ArenA
Sun May 17, Amsterdam, Johan Cruijff ArenA
Wed May 20, Amsterdam, Johan Cruijff ArenA
Fri May 22, Amsterdam, Johan Cruijff ArenA
Sat May 23, Amsterdam, Johan Cruijff ArenA
Tue May 26, Amsterdam, Johan Cruijff ArenA
Fri Jun 12, London, Wembley Stadium
Sat Jun 13, London, Wembley Stadium
Wed Jun 17, London, Wembley Stadium
Fri Jun 19, London, Wembley Stadium
Sat Jun 20, London, Wembley Stadium
Tue Jun 23, London, Wembley Stadium
Fri Jul 17, São Paulo, Estadio MorumBIS
Sat Jul 18, São Paulo, Estadio MorumBIS
Fri Jul 31, Mexico City, Estadio GNP Seguros
Sat Aug 01, Mexico City, Estadio GNP Seguros
Wed Aug 26, New York, Madison Square Garden
Fri Aug 28, New York, Madison Square Garden
Sat Aug 29, New York, Madison Square Garden
Wed Sep 02, New York, Madison Square Garden
Fri Sep 04, New York, Madison Square Garden
Sat Sep 05, New York, Madison Square Garden
Wed Sep 09, New York, Madison Square Garden
Fri Sep 11, New York, Madison Square Garden
Sat Sep 12, New York, Madison Square Garden
Wed Sep 16, New York, Madison Square Garden
Fri Sep 18, New York, Madison Square Garden
Sat Sep 19, New York, Madison Square Garden
Wed Sep 23, New York, Madison Square Garden
Fri Sep 25, New York, Madison Square Garden
Sat Sep 26, New York, Madison Square Garden
Wed Sep 30, New York, Madison Square Garden
Fri Oct 02, New York, Madison Square Garden
Sat Oct 03, New York, Madison Square Garden
Wed Oct 07, New York, Madison Square Garden
Fri Oct 09, New York, Madison Square Garden
Sat Oct 10, New York, Madison Square Garden
Wed Oct 14, New York, Madison Square Garden
Fri Oct 16, New York, Madison Square Garden
Sat Oct 17, New York, Madison Square Garden
Wed Oct 21, New York, Madison Square Garden
Fri Oct 23, New York, Madison Square Garden
Sat Oct 24, New York, Madison Square Garden
Wed Oct 28, New York, Madison Square Garden
Fri Oct 30, New York, Madison Square Garden
Sat Oct 31, New York, Madison Square Garden
Fri Nov 27, Melbourne, Marvel Stadium
Sat Nov 28, Melbourne, Marvel Stadium
Sat Dec 12, Sydney, Accor Stadium
Sun Dec 13, Sydney, Accor Stadium
