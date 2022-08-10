 Hit Songwriter Lamont Dozier Dies Aged 81 - Noise11.com
Lamont Dozier

Lamont Dozier

Hit Songwriter Lamont Dozier Dies Aged 81

by Paul Cashmere on August 10, 2022

in News

Hit songwriter Lamont Dozier, the man behind dozens of Motown hits, has died at age 81.

Lamont Dozier, Eddie Holland and Brian Holland were the songwriting team Holland-Dozier-Holland. Brian and Eddie are still around. Brian is 81, Eddie 83.

Lamont Dozier had aspirations to ne a 60s popstar but it wasn’t to be.

Holland-Dozier-Holland’s first hit song was ‘Heat Wave’ for Martha and the Vandellas in 1963.

In 1964 they delivered three hits establishing the career of Diana Ross and the Supremes with ‘Where Did Our Love Go’, ‘Baby Love’ and ‘Come See About Me’.

That same year they gave Marvin Gaye his first hit with ‘How Sweet It Is (To Be Loved By You)’.

The momentum kept going in 1965 with more hits for The Supremes ‘Stop! In The Name of Love’ and ‘Back In My Arms Again’ and Martha and the Vandellas ‘Nowhere To Run’ but now add in the Four Tops with ‘I Can’t Help Myself’ and ‘Same Old Song’.

Between 1963’s Heat Wave’ and 1990’s ‘This Old Heart of Mine’ (Rod Stewart), Holland-Dozier-Holland had 35 Top 10 hits in the USA.

Lamont also wrote Alison Moyet’s ‘Invisible’, Phil Collins ‘Two Hearts’ and Joss Stone ‘Spoiled’.

Collins also had another Holland-Dozier-Hit when he covered ‘You Can’t Hurry Love’.

Holland-Dozier-Holland were inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 1990.

Dozier died at his home in Arizona on 8 August 2022.

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Follow Noise11 on Social Media

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Rod Stewart - Photo By Ros O'Gorman Rod Stewart - Photo By Ros O'Gorman Rod Stewart - Photo By Ros O'Gorman Rod Stewart - Photo By Ros O'Gorman Rod Stewart - Photo By Ros O'Gorman Rod Stewart - Photo By Ros O'Gorman Rod Stewart - Photo By Ros O'Gorman Rod Stewart - Photo By Ros O'Gorman Rod Stewart by Mary Boukouvalas Rod Stewart by Mary Boukouvalas Rod Stewart by Mary Boukouvalas Rod Stewart by Mary Boukouvalas Rod Stewart by Mary Boukouvalas Rod Stewart by Mary Boukouvalas

Tagged as: , , , , , , , , ,

Related Posts

Judith Durham photo by Ros OGorman, noise11
Judith Durham To Receive State Funeral

The family of Australian singing legend Judith Durham have accepted an offer from the Victoria Government for a state funeral.

2 days ago
Judith Durham photo by Ros O'Gorman, noise11
Rest In Peace, Australian Legend Judith Durham of The Seekers 1943-2022

It is with great sadness we announce the death of Australian music legend Judith Durham at age 79.

4 days ago
Mick Jagger Jumping Jack Flash video
The Rolling Stones Release Fully Restores 1968 Jumping Jack Flash Video

The Rolling Stones classic ‘Jumping Jack Flash’ video, featuring Sir Mick Jagger in make-up, has been restored for 4K resolution.

5 days ago
The Rolling Stones, Ros OGorman photographer, Rod Laver Arena
The Rolling Stones Play Their Last Show Of The SIXTY Tour

After 14 shows and 38 different songs, The Rolling Stones SIXTY tour has wound up in Berlin.

6 days ago
David Crosby, A Day On The Green, Ros O'Gorman, Photo
David Crosby Is “Too Old” To Tour Anymore

David Crosby has reiterated that he's "too old" to tour anymore.

6 days ago
Keith Richard by Ros O'Gorman, the Rolling Stones Melbourne 2014
Keith Richards Hints At More New Music From The Rolling Stones

Keith Richards joins Matt Wilkinson for The Rolling Stones: 60th Anniversary Special on Apple Music 1. Matt and Keith discuss prison, working with Mick Jagger in Jamaica and releasing new music.

August 3, 2022
James Gang
Joe Walsh Reunites The James Gang With Dave Grohl

Joe Walsh has announced a one-off show with The James Gang, featuring founding members Jimmy Fox and Dale Peters, and with special guest Dave Grohl.

August 2, 2022