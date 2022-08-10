Hit Songwriter Lamont Dozier Dies Aged 81 - Noise11.com

Hit songwriter Lamont Dozier, the man behind dozens of Motown hits, has died at age 81.

Lamont Dozier, Eddie Holland and Brian Holland were the songwriting team Holland-Dozier-Holland. Brian and Eddie are still around. Brian is 81, Eddie 83.

Lamont Dozier had aspirations to ne a 60s popstar but it wasn’t to be.

Holland-Dozier-Holland’s first hit song was ‘Heat Wave’ for Martha and the Vandellas in 1963.

In 1964 they delivered three hits establishing the career of Diana Ross and the Supremes with ‘Where Did Our Love Go’, ‘Baby Love’ and ‘Come See About Me’.

That same year they gave Marvin Gaye his first hit with ‘How Sweet It Is (To Be Loved By You)’.

The momentum kept going in 1965 with more hits for The Supremes ‘Stop! In The Name of Love’ and ‘Back In My Arms Again’ and Martha and the Vandellas ‘Nowhere To Run’ but now add in the Four Tops with ‘I Can’t Help Myself’ and ‘Same Old Song’.

Between 1963’s Heat Wave’ and 1990’s ‘This Old Heart of Mine’ (Rod Stewart), Holland-Dozier-Holland had 35 Top 10 hits in the USA.

Lamont also wrote Alison Moyet’s ‘Invisible’, Phil Collins ‘Two Hearts’ and Joss Stone ‘Spoiled’.

Collins also had another Holland-Dozier-Hit when he covered ‘You Can’t Hurry Love’.

Holland-Dozier-Holland were inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 1990.

Dozier died at his home in Arizona on 8 August 2022.

LAMONT DOZIER-One of the architects of the Motown Sound has died. His incredible songs will live forever. https://t.co/WkKBpYZlIa — Paul Stanley (@PaulStanleyLive) August 9, 2022

Levi Stubbs weeps https://t.co/9Ik8tpxKmJ — Billy Bragg (@billybragg) August 9, 2022

We have lost one of the GREATEST songwriters of all time, my friend and songwriting idol Lamont Dozier. Not only brilliant but a lovely kind man. So many of he best Motown were written by him. Lamont your songs will live forever and in that way U will live forever🎵🎶📻💔 — Diane Warren (@Diane_Warren) August 9, 2022

My condolences to Lamont Dozier’s family. He will always be remembered through all the beautiful songs that he wrote for me and the Supremes, and so many other beautiful songs. pic.twitter.com/cctfQgmfMe — Ms. Ross (@DianaRoss) August 9, 2022

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Follow Noise11 on Social Media

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Share this: WhatsApp

Reddit

Twitter

LinkedIn

Facebook

Print

Email

More

Skype

Pinterest



Telegram

Pocket



Tumblr

