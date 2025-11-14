Hokka Sign With Nuclear Blast Records And Release Debut Single ‘In The Darkness' - Noise11.com

Finnish rock has a long history of reinventing itself, and the country’s newest export, Hokka, arrives with the kind of pedigree that guarantees attention. Nuclear Blast Records has officially announced the worldwide signing of the band, bringing together three generations of Finland’s rock lineage in one project.

Hokka marks the return of Joel Hokka, previously the frontman and a founding creative force of Blind Channel. During his years with the group, Joel helped steer the band from local fame to global reach, including their international breakthrough in the early 2020s. Joining him is Pauli Rantasalmi, a crucial architect of The Rasmus, one of Finland’s most successful musical exports. As a founding member, guitarist and songwriter, Pauli contributed heavily to the band’s ascent throughout Europe and beyond, especially during the early 2000s when The Rasmus became household names on the strength of albums such as Dead Letters. Completing the trio is drummer Jimi Aslak, a rising talent within the Finnish scene whose dynamic style adds modern muscle to the new project.

Their debut single, In The Darkness, is out now. The track arrives with a cinematic video that sets the tone for HOKKA’s aesthetic, a world built on cold Nordic atmosphere, emotional intensity and a sharp contemporary rock edge. The sound draws from the dramatic melancholy that helped define Finland’s rock output across the early 21st century, while infusing it with a bold, forward-leaning energy.

HOKKA’s arrival is more than a studio launch. Their first ever live performance is already confirmed, taking place on New Year’s Eve as part of YLE’s major annual broadcast from Oulu-halli on 31 December. It is a fitting debut for a band positioned as the next major chapter in Finland’s continuing rock legacy.

Joel Hokka says the project brings “different generations of Finnish rock” together, uniting the past and future of the country’s distinctive musical identity. With Nuclear Blast behind them and a powerful first single setting the pace, Hokka enter the scene as a fully formed creative force ready to push Finnish rock into its next era.

HOKKA Line-Up:

Joel Hokka – vocals

Pauli Rantasalmi – guitar

Jimi Aslak – drums

