Hollywood Undead Release ‘Feels Like Home' As Band Expands Its Singles Era - Noise11 Music News

Hollywood Undead have released their latest single, Feels Like Home, marking the newest chapter in a sustained singles strategy that has become central to the Los Angeles group’s current phase. The track arrives through Sumerian Records and is accompanied by a lyric video release, while also coinciding with the announcement that the band will co-headline the returning Taste Of Chaos tour in the United States alongside In This Moment.

by Paul Cashmere

The release continues a sequence of standalone tracks that has seen Hollywood Undead move away from traditional album campaigns in favour of a steady stream of new material. The strategy follows comments made by members of the band earlier this year indicating that future releases would focus on individual songs rather than a conventional album cycle.

For a group approaching two decades since its breakthrough, the approach reflects broader shifts across the rock sector, where streaming platforms increasingly reward frequent releases and direct audience engagement. Hollywood Undead’s latest output positions them among a growing number of established alternative acts adapting their release schedules to contemporary listening habits.

According to the band, Feels Like Home explores themes of emotional endurance and familiarity with personal struggles.

“Feels Like Home is about getting used to the things that are slowly breaking you,” the band said in a statement. “It’s a song for the broken, a reminder that they’re not alone and that with us, they’re right at home.”

Musically, the track continues the balance of melodic hooks, rap-driven verses and heavy rock instrumentation that has defined the group’s catalogue since its formation in 2005. The song’s lyrical focus on resilience and isolation follows a darker thematic direction established across several recent releases.

The single arrives after a productive 18-month period for the band. Hollywood Forever, released in October 2024, generated more than 20 million streams across platforms and reached No. 18 on Active Rock radio. That was followed by SAVIOR in June 2025, which introduced a more introspective tone to the band’s writing.

Earlier this year, Hollywood Undead released 1×1, a track notable for incorporating elements inspired by Slayer’s classic Raining Blood. More recently, the group collaborated with Jeris Johnson on All My Friends, a song that expanded the band’s increasingly theatrical presentation and further demonstrated the flexibility of their singles-first model.

Hollywood Undead emerged from Los Angeles in 2005 and developed an audience through MySpace before achieving mainstream success with their 2008 debut album Swan Songs. The album established the band’s hybrid approach, blending rap, alternative rock, industrial textures and electronic elements. It was followed by American Tragedy in 2011, Notes From The Underground in 2013, Day Of The Dead in 2015, Five in 2017, New Empire Vol. 1 and New Empire Vol. 2 in 2020, and Hotel Kalifornia in 2022.

Throughout that period the band experienced line-up changes, evolving production styles and shifts in the wider rock landscape, yet maintained a consistent commercial presence. Their catalogue has accumulated billions of streams globally and their audience remains substantial across streaming services and social platforms.

The group’s longevity is particularly notable given the fluctuating fortunes of rap rock and nu metal. Genres once viewed as products of the late 1990s and early 2000s have experienced renewed interest among younger audiences, creating a space where artists such as Hollywood Undead continue to find relevance alongside newer acts drawing from similar influences.

There are differing views within the industry regarding the move away from album-focused releases. Supporters argue that regular singles keep artists visible in an increasingly crowded digital environment. Critics suggest the format can reduce opportunities for broader artistic statements traditionally associated with full-length albums. Hollywood Undead’s recent output suggests the band sees value in maintaining momentum through consistent releases rather than extended gaps between records.

The release of Feels Like Home also comes with a significant touring commitment. Hollywood Undead will co-headline the revived Taste Of Chaos tour with In This Moment, joined by I See Stars, Vana and Australia’s Melrose Avenue. The tour revives a brand that played an important role in the alternative music scene during the 2000s and provides a major live platform for the band’s latest material.

With Feels Like Home now available and further touring activity planned, Hollywood Undead continue to demonstrate an ability to adapt their business model while maintaining the musical identity that has sustained their career for nearly 20 years. Whether future releases ultimately lead to another full-length project remains unclear, but the band’s current strategy shows no signs of slowing.

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