Hopsydian Release Debut EP A Graceful Sin As Italian Metalcore Band Builds International Momentum - Noise11 Music News

Italian metalcore newcomers Hopsydian have released their debut EP A Graceful Sin, with the focus track Heavenly highlighting the band’s blend of cinematic production, post-hardcore intensity and alt metal influences. The release follows a year of growing international attention, including major festival appearances and support slots alongside established acts.

by Paul Cashmere

Italian metalcore outfit Hopsydian have taken another step in their rapid emergence with the release of their debut EP A Graceful Sin, a six-track collection that consolidates the Milan band’s distinctive fusion of modern metalcore, cinematic arrangements and post-hardcore energy. At the centre of the release is the focus track Heavenly, a song that encapsulates the group’s thematic and musical identity while following an early surge of streaming success for the EP.

Released through Arising Empire, A Graceful Sin marks the first substantial body of work from a band that only formed in 2024. According to the supplied information, the EP has already generated more than one million streams, an early milestone that reflects growing international interest in the group’s sound.

Heavenly serves as the centrepiece of the release. Built around expansive melodic passages, layered production and heavy breakdowns, the track explores recurring themes found throughout the EP, including faith, temptation, obsession and the pursuit of transcendence. Rather than relying solely on aggression, the band combines atmospheric textures with modern metalcore dynamics to create a broad cinematic sound.

The release also further establishes the identity Hopsydian have developed since their formation in Milan. The band’s name combines the words “Hope” and “Obsidian”, representing opposing ideas of resilience, darkness and rebirth. That contrast carries through both the music and lyrical direction, with songs exploring the tension between devotion and transgression, beauty and destruction.

Vocalist Myles Idolo fronts the group alongside guitarists Loris Ronchi and Nikolay Deliyski, bassist Roberto Vezi and an anonymous drummer whose concealed identity has become part of the band’s developing mythology. Their songs combine soaring melodic hooks with crushing guitar work and rhythmically complex arrangements, while contemporary production provides a polished backdrop for the heavier musical elements.

The artistic development of A Graceful Sin also received input from Benjamin Wilson of British post-hardcore band Caskets, who assisted with shaping the album’s creative direction. While the EP represents Hopsydian’s first major release, it reflects a broader artistic concept built around recurring imagery of worship, love, obsession and sin, with religious symbolism frequently juxtaposed against darker emotional themes.

Despite a relatively small catalogue, Hopsydian have already begun establishing themselves on the live circuit. During 2025 they made their debut on the Slam Dunk Italy main stage, performing alongside acts including LANDMVRKS, A Day To Remember and Caskets before later supporting Caskets at a Milan performance. Those appearances introduced the band to audiences beyond Italy and helped build momentum leading into the EP’s release.

That live exposure has been achieved after releasing only a handful of songs, highlighting the speed at which the band has developed since forming. Their combination of polished production, contemporary metalcore influences and visually driven artistic presentation has positioned them within a growing wave of European heavy acts blending accessibility with heavier musical styles.

A Graceful Sin reflects those ambitions by balancing melodic accessibility with aggressive instrumentation. Throughout the record, intimate passages give way to dense guitar work and chant-ready choruses, while cinematic arrangements provide continuity across the EP. The band describe their songs as exploring extremes of belief and desire, using recurring contrasts between light and darkness to shape both the music and visual identity.

For Arising Empire, the signing of Hopsydian continues the label’s investment in emerging heavy artists with international potential. The label has become known for developing modern metalcore and alternative heavy acts, providing Hopsydian with a platform to reach audiences outside their home country.

The release of A Graceful Sin now provides the band with a foundation for the next phase of their career. With six songs released to date and increasing demand generated through streaming and live performances, attention is likely to shift towards further touring and expanding their catalogue. Having established a clear artistic identity from the outset, Hopsydian now enter the next stage of their development with a debut release that defines both their musical direction and broader creative vision.

Tracklisting

Elysium

Heavenly

Blind Faith

Seraphim

A Graceful Sin

Obsidian Hearts

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