Horizon Join Line-Up For The Harcourt Bushfire Benefit - Noise11.com

Horizon will bring their deep musical pedigree and community spirit to The Harcourt Bushfire Benefit, a special live event supporting victims of the devastating Harcourt bushfires in regional Victoria.

by Paul Cashmere

Melbourne rock collective Horizon have been confirmed as part of The Harcourt Bushfire Benefit, a musician-led live concert organised to support residents and creatives impacted by the catastrophic bushfires that tore through Harcourt, Victoria in early January 2026.

Harcourt is a small Central Highlands township located eight kilometres north-east of Castlemaine and around 30 kilometres south of Bendigo. With a population of just over 1,000 people, the town was placed under extreme threat when fast-moving grassfires surged through the region under catastrophic conditions. Residents had less than 30 minutes to evacuate as flames destroyed approximately 60 homes and caused extensive damage to key local infrastructure, including Harcourt’s cool store. More than 124 fire crews were deployed in the effort to protect what remained of the community.

The Harcourt Bushfire Benefit was initiated by Chris George from Melbourne progressive rock band Souls Of Ambience after learning that the fires had directly impacted the town. George reached out to Jerry Speiser, a Harcourt local and former member of Men At Work during the band’s internationally successful era, to help shape an event that could deliver practical support to those affected.

A personal loss further galvanised the idea. Speiser had previously recorded at Mat Underwood’s Studio U, a much-loved regional recording space that was completely destroyed in the fires. Once the loss of the studio was confirmed, plans expanded beyond an informal fundraiser into a broader benefit concert designed to support both Underwood and the wider Harcourt community.

Horizon were invited to participate through their label, Pop Preservation Society, and composer Lee Bradshaw. The band’s connection to Studio U runs deep. Guitarist Brett Garsed and drummer Angus Burchall, both long-standing members of John Farnham’s touring band, had also recorded at the studio, reinforcing the sense that this was an event rooted in shared history as much as immediate need.

The afternoon will feature performances from Horizon and Souls Of Ambience, with Jerry Speiser appearing with his band Questionable Gentlemen and also serving as master of ceremonies. Funds raised will be managed collaboratively by musicians and local representatives, with a strong emphasis on transparency and ensuring assistance reaches those most affected by the fires.

For Horizon, the benefit aligns closely with the band’s own story of legacy, resilience and artistic continuity. Formed around a core group of musicians with decades of shared experience, Horizon feature Bradshaw alongside Garsed, Burchall and bassist Richard Panaia. The band’s self-titled debut album has a long and emotional history, stretching back nearly a decade to recording sessions that included the final studio performances of the late Stuart ‘Chet’ Fraser of Noiseworks.

Those sessions, recorded around 2015, captured Fraser shortly before illness forced him away from music. After his passing in 2019, the remaining members made the deliberate decision to complete the album using Fraser’s original ideas, arrangements and visual concepts. The result is a record that functions both as a contemporary statement and a lasting tribute to Fraser’s creative spirit.

Horizon’s sound reflects the collective history of its members, particularly the musical chemistry developed during their years in John Farnham’s band. Garsed’s guitar work is instantly recognisable to Australian audiences familiar with Farnham’s Whispering Jack era, while Burchall’s drumming anchors the material with authority and restraint. Bradshaw’s songwriting and vocals sit at the centre, shaped by instinctive performances rather than studio polish.

That approach was highlighted on the band’s video for ‘Primitive’, filmed live at Wick Studios in Brunswick. The song has been described by the band as the emotional core of the album, capturing a raw and human energy that defines Horizon’s identity.

Participation in The Harcourt Bushfire Benefit places Horizon alongside a broader community of musicians responding directly to crisis. It is a reminder of the role artists continue to play in regional recovery efforts, particularly when the impact extends beyond homes and businesses to creative spaces that anchor local culture.

At its heart, the Harcourt Bushfire Benefit represents musicians supporting musicians, and music supporting recovery, with Horizon’s involvement underscoring the strength of long-standing connections within Australia’s music community.

The Harcourt Bushfire Benefit

📅 Sunday March 15 – Doors open 2:00pm

📍 The Golden Vine Hotel

135 King Street, Bendigo

🎟 Tickets: https://events.humanitix.com/harcourt-bushfire-benefit

