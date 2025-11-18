 Ian Gillan Hints His Time With Deep Purple May Be Nearing An End - Noise11.com
Deep Purple: Photo By Ros O'Gorman

Ian Gillan of Deep Purple: Photo By Ros O'Gorman

Ian Gillan Hints His Time With Deep Purple May Be Nearing An End

by Paul Cashmere on November 18, 2025

in News

Ian Gillan has revealed that worsening eyesight may soon bring his long career with Deep Purple to a close. Gillan, now 80, continues to perform with the band he first joined in 1969, yet he admits that time is catching up. He completed a major run of shows late last year, then committed to a smaller set of dates for 2025. He described his vision as limited, with only thirty per cent remaining. He said he must now read screens through peripheral vision, which makes daily tasks difficult. He added that he adapts when needed and prefers to keep working while he can.

Gillan joined Deep Purple after his time with Episode Six, where he worked with Roger Glover. They replaced Rod Evans and Nick Simper, which shifted the group into a harder rock direction. Gillan fronted Deep Purple from 1969 to 1973, then returned from 1984 to 1989. He rejoined permanently in 1992 and has been the band’s defining voice since that point. He joked that ageing brings surprises, and he noted that life moves slower but remains enjoyable. He said that he is unable to do certain physical things now, yet he still loves performing.

Gillan’s update arrives soon after David Coverdale confirmed his own retirement. Coverdale replaced Gillan in Deep Purple during the 1970s before carving out major success with Whitesnake. His retirement prompted reflection across the rock world. Coverdale thanked his supporters and said he finally wished to enjoy quieter years. Gillan is now assessing his own limits as he considers when to step back. He stated that he does not want to continue if his energy fades. He also said he never wants to become an embarrassment to the band or the fans.

Despite the concerns, Deep Purple have confirmed a European tour for next summer. The band’s current formation is active, and Gillan has remained committed to every scheduled concert. He said that changes to health arrive without warning, and he believes the moment to retire may be close. He added that he will keep going while he feels strong enough to give the audience a powerful show. He stressed that he values honesty about his limits. His realism echoes the approach he has used through decades of touring. Fans now wait to see whether the 2025 shows will mark his final run with Deep Purple.

Gillan helped create Deep Purple’s most celebrated era. His voice powered albums like In Rock, Machine Head, and Made In Japan. He became known for extended screams, dynamic phrasing, and a strong melodic sense. He also recorded the role of Jesus for the original Jesus Christ Superstar album, which increased his global profile. Gillan stepped away from Deep Purple in 1973 after heavy workloads and creative tension, then returned for later reunions. His solo work included the Ian Gillan Band and the harder rock project Gillan. He also spent a year fronting Black Sabbath for the album Born Again. He has continued to record and tour since the early 1990s, which has secured his status as a key figure in rock history.

Gillan’s openness about his declining vision makes this a significant moment. His honesty underlines a long career shaped by resilience. While he has not confirmed retirement, he admitted the decision may be required. Fans across the world now watch the upcoming tour with interest. The next year may bring a major change for Deep Purple, and it may close a historic chapter for one of rock’s most important voices.

