Journey To Say Farewell With Final Frontier Tour Across North America In 2026 - Noise11.com

After more than five decades of shaping arena rock, Journey will take their final bow with a massive farewell trek, setting the stage for the end of one of the most successful touring legacies in rock history. The Final Frontier Tour, beginning 28 February 2026 in Hershey, Pennsylvania, will deliver 60 arena shows across North America through to 2 July in Laredo, Texas, confirming that the group behind Don’t Stop Believin’ is preparing to close the touring chapter once and for all.

Journey’s announcement arrives after months of speculation stirred by social media comments from founding guitarist Neal Schon, who originally hinted at internal changes before clarifying that long-time keyboardist Jonathan Cain would remain through the band’s final touring cycle. With this farewell run set to stretch through 2026 and into 2027, fans will have one final opportunity to experience a catalogue that defined American stadium rock for generations.

“We’re pulling out all the stops with a brand-new production – the hits, the deep cuts, the energy, the spectacle,” Schon said. “This tour is both a thank-you and the beginning of what’s next.”

Cain added, “We’ve shared our music with millions and this tour is about gratitude, connection and one last chance to feel that magic together.”

Journey formed in San Francisco in 1973, emerging from a collective of musicians linked to Santana and The Steve Miller Band. Their early progressive rock direction gave way to a more melodic sound following the arrival of Steve Perry in 1977, ushering in the era that produced Infinity, Evolution, and Departure – a trio of albums that cemented the band’s commercial rise.

The band reached global superstardom with 1981’s Escape, a number one US album and home to enduring hits including Open Arms, Who’s Crying Now, and the ubiquitous Don’t Stop Believin’. Frontiers followed in 1983, adding Separate Ways (Worlds Apart) and Faithfully to the rock canon. Across their catalogue, Journey claim more than 100 million records sold worldwide, multiple multi-platinum releases, 19 US Top 40 singles, and induction into the Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame in 2017.

While Perry’s departure in the late 1990s could have halted the band’s momentum, Journey reinvented themselves. After a brief tenure with Steve Augeri, Filipino vocalist Arnel Pineda joined in 2007, discovered by Schon through YouTube. Pineda’s soaring vocals revitalised the group onstage and unlocked a new chapter that kept Journey touring at the top tier internationally for more than 15 years.

Despite well-known legal disputes and public disagreements between members in recent years, Journey have remained one of the most consistent live draws in rock. With this farewell tour, the current line-up – Schon, Cain, Pineda, drummer Deen Castronovo, bassist Todd Jensen, and keyboardist Jason Derlatka – will deliver their storied catalogue for the last time.

Australian fans will need to travel for now, as no international dates are confirmed. A second leg is expected in 2027, and major US cities such as New York and Los Angeles are being held for later announcements, suggesting an extended swan song for a band that has made longevity its trademark.

For now, North American fans hold the privilege of witnessing the first farewell lap.

Tickets go on sale 14 November (local time), with presales beginning on 11 November for selected cardholders.

Journey, The Final Frontier Tour 2026, dates:

28 February Hershey, PA Giant Center

2 March Pittsburgh, PA PPG Paints Arena

4 March Washington, D.C. Capital One Arena

5 March Trenton, NJ Cure Insurance Arena

7 March Ottawa, ON Canadian Tire Centre

9 March Hamilton, ON TD Coliseum

11 March Montreal, QC Bell Centre

12 March Quebec City, QC Videotron Centre

14 March Hartford, CT PeoplesBank Arena

16 March Columbus, OH Nationwide Arena

17 March Indianapolis, IN Gainbridge Fieldhouse

19 March Milwaukee, WI Fiserv Forum

21 March Memphis, TN FedExForum

22 March Lexington, KY Rupp Arena

25 March N. Little Rock, AR Simmons Bank Arena

26 March Kansas City, MO T-Mobile Center

28 March New Orleans, LA Smoothie King Center

29 March Bossier City, LA Brookshire Grocery Arena

31 March Austin, TX Moody Center

3 April Oklahoma City, OK Paycom Center

4 April Wichita, KS Intrust Bank Arena

6 April Sioux Falls, SD Denny Sanford Premier Center

8 April Des Moines, IA Casey’s Center

9 April Lincoln, NE Pinnacle Bank Arena

12 April Salt Lake City, UT Delta Center

14 April Boise, ID ExtraMile Arena

15 April Spokane, WA Spokane Arena

17 April Vancouver, BC Pacific Coliseum

19 April Eugene, OR Matthew Knight Arena

21 April Sacramento, CA Golden 1 Center

22 April Bakersfield, CA Dignity Health Arena

24 April Fresno, CA Save Mart Center At Fresno State

15 May Tampa, FL Benchmark International Arena

16 May Jacksonville, FL VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena

18 May Columbia, SC Colonial Life Arena

20 May Charlotte, NC Spectrum Center

21 May Greensboro, NC First Horizon Coliseum

23 May Atlantic City, NJ Jim Whelan Boardwalk Hall

27 May State College, PA Bryce Jordan Center

28 May Charlottesville, VA John Paul Jones Arena

30 May Knoxville, TN Food City Center

31 May Savannah, GA Enmarket Arena

3 June Hampton, VA Hampton Coliseum

4 June Roanoke, VA Berglund Center Coliseum

6 June Worcester, MA DCU Center

7 June Manchester, NH SNHU Arena

10 June Buffalo, NY KeyBank Center

11 June Allentown, PA PPL Center

13 June Cincinnati, OH Heritage Bank Center

14 June Grand Rapids, MI Van Andel Arena

17 June Evansville, IN Ford Center

18 June Fort Wayne, IN Allen County War Memorial Coliseum

20 June Champaign, IL State Farm Center

21 June Green Bay, WI Resch Center

24 June Moline, IL Vibrant Arena At The Mark

25 June Springfield, MO Great Southern Bank Arena

27 June Tupelo, MS Cadence Bank Arena

28 June Lafayette, LA Cajundome

1 July Corpus Christi, TX Hilliard Center

2 July Laredo, TX Sames Auto Arena

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE11.com’s newest interviews and special features on YouTube. See things first—Subscribe to Noise11 on YouTube

Visit Noise11.com

Follow Noise11.com on social media:

Bluesky

Instagram

Facebook – Comment on the news of the day

X (Twitter)