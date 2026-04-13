Immolation Release Twelfth Studio Album Descent And Share New Single Bend Towards The Dark - Noise11 Music News

New York death metal pioneers Immolation have released their twelfth studio album Descent, arriving on April 10, 2026, alongside the unveiling of a new music video for Bend Towards The Dark, a standout track the band describes as one of the most ambitious compositions in their catalogue.

by Paul Cashmere

Immolation have released their new studio album Descent, marking the New York death metal band’s twelfth full-length statement since forming in the late 1980s. Issued on April 10, 2026 across CD, vinyl and digital formats, the album arrives as the band prepares for an extensive North American touring cycle. To coincide with the release, Immolation have also shared a video for Bend Towards The Dark, one of the record’s key tracks and a focal point of its promotional rollout.

The release of Descent reinforces Immolation’s position as one of the most enduring forces in American extreme metal. Known for their dissonant guitar work, complex rhythmic structures and tightly controlled sonic aggression, the band continues to refine a sound that has remained distinctive since their 1991 debut Dawn Of Possession. The new album also arrives at a time when veteran death metal acts are increasingly being reassessed for their influence on the genre’s technical and atmospheric evolution.

Descent was recorded across multiple locations, with guitars, bass and vocals tracked by Justin Passamonte at Jpass Music, while drums were captured at Mercinary Studios with Noah Buchanan. Long-time collaborator Zack Ohren handled mixing and mastering, working closely with the band to maintain clarity within a dense and high-impact production style.

The album features ten tracks, including:

These Vengeful Winds

The Ephemeral Curse

God’s Last Breath

Adversary

Attrition

Bend Towards The Dark

Host

False Ascent

Banished

Descent

Across the record, Immolation continue to build on their signature approach, layered tremolo-picked guitar lines, abrupt harmonic shifts and tightly interlocked rhythm structures. The band has described Bend Towards The Dark as a composition that expands their established framework.

Immolation commented that the track “has just about every element you would expect from Immolation but takes things a bit further. It is intense and heavy, yet becomes very epic and almost orchestral at times, really embodying a lot of feeling and emotion throughout.”

The visual component for the single continues the band’s long association with artist Eliran Kantor, whose artwork has become a defining aesthetic feature across recent Immolation releases. Internal artwork contributions again come from Santiago Jaramillo of Triple Seis Design.

Formed in Yonkers, New York, Immolation emerged from the late 1980s underground alongside acts that would define the New York death metal scene, including Incantation, Mortician and Suffocation. The band’s early development was shaped by their evolution from Rigor Mortis (NY), before adopting the Immolation name and releasing a series of demos that established their reputation within the global underground.

Their debut album Dawn Of Possession in 1991 is widely regarded as a foundational release in American death metal, introducing the band’s now-characteristic use of dissonance and unconventional riff construction. Over subsequent decades, albums including Here In After, Close To A World Below and Majesty And Decay expanded their technical scope while maintaining a consistent thematic focus on institutional critique and human decay.

More recent releases such as Atonement (2017) and Acts Of God (2022) demonstrated a continued refinement of their approach, balancing complexity with direct impact. Descent extends that trajectory, positioning the band well into their fourth decade of activity while retaining core members Robert Vigna and Ross Dolan as the creative anchor.

Within the broader extreme metal community, Immolation’s consistent output has been both a point of admiration and critical comparison. Some listeners argue that their adherence to a recognisable structural identity limits stylistic expansion, while others view this consistency as essential to their legacy within the genre.

At the same time, newer generations of death metal and progressive extreme metal artists frequently cite Immolation as an influence, particularly in relation to their use of dissonance and non-linear riff architecture. This dual perception, as both traditionalist and innovator, continues to shape discussion around the band’s contemporary relevance.

With Descent now released and a North American tour on the horizon, Immolation continue to operate as one of death metal’s most consistent and structurally distinctive acts. The addition of Bend Towards The Dark as a key single highlights a band still committed to pushing their established language forward without abandoning its core identity. As they move further into their fifth decade, Immolation remain firmly embedded in the architecture of modern extreme metal.

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