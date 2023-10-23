Iron Maiden Add Second Melbourne Show - Noise11.com

Iron Maiden have added a second Melbourne show for the Future Past tour of 2024.

The show has already been seen in other parts of the world with the band performing recently at the Power Trip concerts in California.

Iron Maiden setlist 6 October 2023, Indio, California

Caught Somewhere in Time (from Somewhere In Time, 1986)

Stranger in a Strange Land (from Somewhere In Time, 1986)

The Writing on the Wall (from Senjutsu, 2021)

Days of Future Past (from Senjutsu, 2021)

The Time Machine (from Senjutsu, 2021)

The Prisoner (from The Number of the Beast, 1982)

Death of the Celts (from Senjutsu, 2021)

Can I Play With Madness (from Seventh Son of a Seventh Son, 1988)

Heaven Can Wait (from Somewhere In Time, 1986)

Alexander the Great (from Somewhere In Time, 1986)

Fear of the Dark (from Fear of the Dark, 1992)

Iron Maiden (from Iron Maiden, 1980)

Encore:

Hell on Earth (from Senjutsu, 2021)

The Trooper (from Piece of Mind, 1983)

Wasted Years(from Somewhere In Time, 1986)

General public tickets to all shows on the FUTURE PAST TOUR go on sale at 11am tomorrow, Tuesday 24 October from www.ticketek.com.au.

The 2024 AUSTRALIAN tour dates are:

Sunday 1 September: PERTH, RAC Arena

Wednesday 4 September: ADELAIDE, Adelaide Entertainment Centre

Friday 6 September: MELBOURNE, Rod Laver Arena

Saturday 7 September: MELBOURNE, Rod Laver Arena (NEW SHOW)

Tuesday 10 September: BRISBANE, Brisbane Entertainment Centre

Thursday 12 September: SYDNEY, Qudos Bank Arena

Support on all shows comes from American metallers Killswitch Engage.

