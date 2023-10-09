 Iron Maiden Play The Future Past Tour Playlist For Power Trip 2023 - Noise11.com
Iron Maiden at Power Trip 2023 photo by Richard Gilkerson

Iron Maiden at Power Trip 2023 photo by Richard Gilkerson

Iron Maiden Play The Future Past Tour Playlist For Power Trip 2023

by Paul Cashmere on October 10, 2023

in News

Iron Maiden played their Power Trip performance on Friday 6 October in Indio, California treating the show as just another stopover on ‘The Future Past’ tour.

There were no surprises in the set. Iron Maiden played The Future Past setlist verbatim for the California desert crowd.

The tour focuses on the most recent Iron Maiden album ‘Senjutsu’ from 2021. The other focus album is 1986’s ‘Somewhere In Time’. Despite the 17 studio album catalogue, the remainder of the set only sources a track each from four other albums.

Iron Maiden setlist 6 October 2023, Indio, California

Caught Somewhere in Time (from Somewhere In Time, 1986)
Stranger in a Strange Land (from Somewhere In Time, 1986)
The Writing on the Wall (from Senjutsu, 2021)
Days of Future Past (from Senjutsu, 2021)
The Time Machine (from Senjutsu, 2021)
The Prisoner (from The Number of the Beast, 1982)
Death of the Celts (from Senjutsu, 2021)
Can I Play With Madness (from Seventh Son of a Seventh Son, 1988)
Heaven Can Wait (from Somewhere In Time, 1986)
Alexander the Great (from Somewhere In Time, 1986)
Fear of the Dark (from Fear of the Dark, 1992)
Iron Maiden (from Iron Maiden, 1980)

Encore:
Hell on Earth (from Senjutsu, 2021)
The Trooper (from Piece of Mind, 1983)
Wasted Years(from Somewhere In Time, 1986)

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Follow Noise11 on Social Media

Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo 160508Ed Force One06 PhotoRosOGorman 160508Ed Force One07 PhotoRosOGorman 160508Ed Force One11 PhotoRosOGorman

Tagged as: , , , , ,

Related Posts

Models, Record Store Day Melbourne on 16 April 2016. photo by Ros O'Gorman
Models Uncover Unreleased James Freud Song ‘Dead Elvis’

Models have turned up a previously unreleased song titled ‘Dead Elvis’ and we will all hear it soon streaming to the world.

2 hours ago
Jim Kerr of Simple Minds photo by Ros O'Gorman
Another Simple Minds and Icehouse Red Hot Summer Sells Out

Red Hot Summer has another sell-out event for the Simple Minds and Icehouse 2024 tour.

4 hours ago
Kate Ceberano at Apia Good Times 2021 photo by Noise11
Kate Ceberano To Extend My Life Is A Symphony Into 2024

Kate Ceberano will kick off 2024 with an extended edition of ‘My Life As A Symphony’, her symphony orchestra backed show.

5 hours ago
James Hetfield of Metallica at Powertrip photo by Richard Gilkerson
Metallica At Power Trip 2023, Here Is The Setlist

Metallica played the final night of Power Trip 2023 giving the audience two hours of party on 8 October 2023 in the California desert.

7 hours ago
Rob Halford of Judas Priest at Power Trip 2023 photo by Richard Gilkerson
Judas Priest Use Power Tip To Announce New Album

Judas Priest used their Power Trip platform to announce a new album ‘Invincible Shield’ is coming in March, 2024.

8 hours ago
Cher Christmas
Cher Releases Christmas Song Ahead of Christmas Album

Cher’s Christmas song ‘DJ Play A Christmas Song’ has been released ahead of the album ‘Christmas’ coming 20 October.

21 hours ago
Hall and Oates Home for Christmas
Hall and Oates To Issue 2006 Christmas Album On “Snow White Vinyl”

The 2006 Hall & Oates Christmas album ‘Home for Christmas’ will be released on vinyl for the first time and “snow white” vinyl at that.

1 day ago