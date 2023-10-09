Iron Maiden Play The Future Past Tour Playlist For Power Trip 2023 - Noise11.com

Iron Maiden played their Power Trip performance on Friday 6 October in Indio, California treating the show as just another stopover on ‘The Future Past’ tour.

There were no surprises in the set. Iron Maiden played The Future Past setlist verbatim for the California desert crowd.

The tour focuses on the most recent Iron Maiden album ‘Senjutsu’ from 2021. The other focus album is 1986’s ‘Somewhere In Time’. Despite the 17 studio album catalogue, the remainder of the set only sources a track each from four other albums.

Iron Maiden setlist 6 October 2023, Indio, California

Caught Somewhere in Time (from Somewhere In Time, 1986)

Stranger in a Strange Land (from Somewhere In Time, 1986)

The Writing on the Wall (from Senjutsu, 2021)

Days of Future Past (from Senjutsu, 2021)

The Time Machine (from Senjutsu, 2021)

The Prisoner (from The Number of the Beast, 1982)

Death of the Celts (from Senjutsu, 2021)

Can I Play With Madness (from Seventh Son of a Seventh Son, 1988)

Heaven Can Wait (from Somewhere In Time, 1986)

Alexander the Great (from Somewhere In Time, 1986)

Fear of the Dark (from Fear of the Dark, 1992)

Iron Maiden (from Iron Maiden, 1980)

Encore:

Hell on Earth (from Senjutsu, 2021)

The Trooper (from Piece of Mind, 1983)

Wasted Years(from Somewhere In Time, 1986)

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Follow Noise11 on Social Media

Share this: WhatsApp

Reddit

Twitter

LinkedIn

Facebook

Print

Email

More

Pinterest

Telegram

Pocket

Tumblr

