K-Pop Sensation ITZY Announce April 2026 Return To Australia And New Zealand With Tunnel Vision World Tour - Noise11.com

K-Pop powerhouse ITZY will return to Australia and New Zealand in April 2026, bringing their ITZY 3RD WORLD TOUR to Melbourne, Sydney and Auckland. The announcement confirms the group’s first full five member tour of the region and marks their long awaited return following their sold out 2024 arena debut.

The tour is presented by Live Nation in partnership with JYP Entertainment and arrives at a pivotal moment in ITZY’s career, as the group continues to consolidate its position as one of the most influential and commercially successful girl groups of their generation. For Australian and New Zealand fans, the dates represent a rare opportunity to see ITZY at full strength, delivering a production designed specifically to highlight the group’s performance driven identity.

ITZY 3RD WORLD TOUR takes its name from the group’s eleventh mini album Tunnel Vision, released in November 2025. The release centres on themes of self discovery, clarity and confidence, ideas that have underpinned ITZY’s music since their debut. The tour concept builds on that narrative, translating the album’s introspective focus into a high impact live setting that showcases the group’s precision choreography, vocal strength and collective chemistry.

Since debuting in 2019 under JYP Entertainment, ITZY has built a reputation around empowerment and independence, often described through their teen crush aesthetic. Their debut single Dalla Dalla was a cultural flashpoint, setting records for a K-Pop debut and establishing ITZY as a major new force almost overnight. That momentum continued through releases such as Wannabe, Not Shy and In The Morning, each reinforcing the group’s identity while expanding their global reach.

Their first full length studio album Crazy In Love in 2021 marked a significant international breakthrough, debuting inside the Top 15 of the Billboard 200 and positioning ITZY among a small group of K-Pop girl acts to achieve that milestone.

Subsequent releases including Checkmate, Cheshire, Kill My Doubt, Born To Be and Gold further cemented their commercial credibility, with multiple million selling EPs and consistent chart performance across the United States, Japan and South Korea.

Live performance has remained central to ITZY’s rise. Their first world tour Checkmate and the follow up Born To Be World Tour saw the group play arenas across Asia, North America and Europe, earning recognition for tightly executed shows that emphasised stamina, synchronicity and stage presence. The Tunnel Vision tour builds on that foundation, presenting a fully realised production with all five members, Yeji, Lia, Ryujin, Chaeryeong and Yuna, back together on stage.

The Australia and New Zealand leg will begin at John Cain Arena in Melbourne on Friday 17 April, before moving to TikTok Entertainment Centre in Sydney on Sunday 19 April. The run will conclude at Spark Arena in Auckland on Wednesday 22 April 2026. These shows follow the tour’s opening dates in Seoul at Jamsil Indoor Stadium earlier in the year, underlining the global scope of the itinerary.

With Tunnel Vision, ITZY enters its next chapter not as emerging contenders but as a fully established global act. Their return to Australia and New Zealand reflects both the growth of the K-Pop live market locally and ITZY’s sustained connection with fans across the region. April 2026 promises to be one of the most significant K-Pop touring moments of the year.

ITZY 3RD WORLD TOUR

Australia And New Zealand 2026

Au

Friday 17 April

John Cain Arena, Melbourne

Sunday 19 April

TikTok Entertainment Centre, Sydney

NZ

Wednesday 22 April

Spark Arena, Auckland

