Jack White Announces Seventh Solo Album Frozen Charlotte, Shares New Single Dollar Bill - Noise11 Music News

Jack White has revealed details of his seventh solo album, Frozen Charlotte, with the record set for release on 10 July through Third Man Records. The announcement arrives alongside the release of the new single Dollar Bill and follows months of touring, surprise performances and a string of cryptic teasers centred on a mysterious character known as the “Frozen Charlatan”.

by Paul Cashmere

Jack White will release his seventh solo album, Frozen Charlotte, on 10 July, marking the follow-up to 2024’s Grammy-nominated No Name. The album was formally announced this week after White spent several days teasing new music and referencing a mysterious “Frozen Charlatan” character across social media and his Third Man Records platforms. Alongside the announcement, White unveiled the new track Dollar Bill, the latest preview of an album that will coincide with the launch of the North American leg of his 2026 world tour.

The new record arrives at a particularly active period in White’s career. While Frozen Charlotte is his first studio album in two years, the former White Stripes frontman has remained highly visible through a series of high-profile appearances, including a surprise performance at Coachella, a guest spot on Saturday Night Live and a number of media appearances linked to comedian and television host Stephen Colbert.

For White, the significance of Frozen Charlotte lies not only in its position as his seventh solo album but also in how quickly it follows the momentum generated by No Name. That album was initially released through an unconventional strategy, with unmarked vinyl copies handed out to customers at Third Man Records stores before receiving a wider commercial release. The approach reinforced White’s reputation for challenging traditional music industry release models while maintaining a strong connection to vinyl culture and independent retail.

Frozen Charlotte features 13 tracks, including the previously released songs G.O.D. And The Broken Ribs and Derecho Demonico, both of which surfaced earlier this year. Dollar Bill now serves as the latest glimpse into the project.

According to information released through Third Man Records, the album was recorded at White’s Third Man Studio in Nashville with his established touring band comprising drummer Patrick Keeler, bassist Dominic Davis and keyboard player Bobby Emmett. The label describes the sessions as an extension of the creative momentum generated by the band’s recent touring schedule.

In a statement accompanying the release, Third Man Records noted that the musicians moved directly from the road into the studio, capturing material that maintains the raw rock and blues foundations heard throughout No Name while exploring a broader range of sounds and moods across the album’s 13 tracks.

The album artwork also reflects White’s longstanding interest in visual art. The cover image is based on an original work created by White himself, with the artist recently sharing footage documenting the creation of the piece online.

Frozen Charlotte arrives as another chapter in one of contemporary rock music’s most varied solo catalogues. Since launching his solo career with Blunderbuss in 2012, White has balanced commercial success with experimentation, moving between garage rock, blues, folk influences and more abstract production approaches. Across that period he has also continued to develop Third Man Records into one of the music industry’s most influential independent labels.

The new album follows a busy two-year stretch that has seen White remain active well beyond the recording studio. In addition to touring, he appeared alongside Eminem during a Detroit Lions halftime event, released a music video featuring actor John C. Reilly in the role of an electrified archbishop and opened a major art installation in London. His public profile has also extended into political commentary, where he has continued to voice opinions on developments in the United States.

Industry observers will likely view Frozen Charlotte as a test of whether White can sustain the creative resurgence that accompanied No Name. That album was widely praised for its stripped-back approach and emphasis on live performance energy. By returning to the same core band and recording environment, White appears to be building upon that foundation rather than dramatically changing direction.

At the same time, White’s willingness to experiment with release strategies, physical formats and visual presentation continues to distinguish him from many of his contemporaries. Frozen Charlotte will be available across multiple vinyl editions, including exclusive colour variants tied to Third Man Records, independent retailers and White’s ongoing tour.

With the album arriving on 10 July, the same day the North American leg of his world tour begins, White is positioning Frozen Charlotte as both a new creative statement and the soundtrack to his next chapter on the road. For fans, the coming months will provide the first opportunity to hear how the new material translates from the studio to the stage.

Frozen Charlotte Tracklisting

G.O.D. And The Broken Ribs

Derecho Demonico

There’s Nobody There

Raising The Grain

You’ll Never Fix Me

Nobody Knows

Dollar Bill

I Can’t Believe What I’m Hearing

Thick As Thieves

All Alone Again

She’s In A Frenzy

Making Contact

Neighbors Blues

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