Jack White Criticises Donald Trump Over Comments On Death Of Filmmaker Rob Reiner - Noise11.com

Jack White Criticises Donald Trump Over Comments On Death Of Filmmaker Rob Reiner

by Paul Cashmere on December 16, 2025

in News

Rock musician Jack White has publicly condemned Trump following remarks Trump made about the death of acclaimed filmmaker and actor Rob Reiner. The comments, posted by the convicted felon on his Truth Social platform, linked Reiner’s death to his long-standing political opposition to Trump and have drawn widespread criticism.

Reiner, 78, and his wife, photographer Michele Singer Reiner, 68, were found dead inside their Brentwood, Los Angeles home on Sunday night. Authorities have confirmed the deaths are being investigated as a homicide. On Monday, the couple’s son, Nick Reiner, was arrested and booked on suspicion of murder. Police have not released further details and have said the investigation remains ongoing.

In his social media post, Trump initially described the deaths as “a very sad thing” before suggesting that Reiner’s outspoken criticism of him had caused anger that led to the killings. Trump claimed Reiner suffered from what he referred to as “Trump Derangement Syndrome”, a phrase he has previously used to describe political opponents.

The statement prompted swift backlash from figures in the entertainment and music communities. Jack White, best known as the frontman of The White Stripes and a member of the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, responded on Instagram, accusing Trump of exploiting a tragedy for political purposes.

White described Trump’s comments as a “gross, horrible insult” to Reiner and said using a person’s death to advance a political agenda represented a serious moral failing. He added that he had never met Reiner but felt compelled to speak out in defence of his legacy and contribution to culture.

White has been a vocal critic of Trump for several years and has previously used his platform to comment on political and social issues. His response to Trump’s remarks reflects a broader reaction from artists and public figures who have condemned the tone and substance of the former president’s statement.

Rob Reiner was a central figure in American film and television for more than five decades. He first rose to prominence as an actor in the groundbreaking television series All In The Family, where he portrayed Mike “Meathead” Stivic. The role earned him two Primetime Emmy Awards and established him as a recognisable presence in popular culture.

Reiner later achieved major success as a director, demonstrating a rare ability to work across genres. His directorial debut, This Is Spinal Tap, became a cult classic and a defining work of satire, particularly within music culture. The film’s influence extended well beyond comedy, shaping how musicians and filmmakers approached parody and mockumentary storytelling.

He followed that success with a series of critically and commercially acclaimed films, including Stand By Me, The Princess Bride, When Harry Met Sally…, Misery, and A Few Good Men. These works cemented his reputation as one of Hollywood’s most versatile and reliable directors of the late twentieth century.

Reiner was the son of comedy legend Carl Reiner and actress Estelle Reiner, and his upbringing was deeply connected to American entertainment history. Beyond his creative work, Reiner was also known for his political activism and advocacy on issues including education and social policy.

Michele Singer Reiner, whom he married in 1989, maintained a successful career as a photographer while largely staying out of the public spotlight. The couple had three children together and were known for keeping their family life private.

Nick Reiner, 32, has previously spoken publicly about struggles with substance abuse and recovery. He co-wrote the 2015 film Being Charlie with his father, a project loosely based on his own experiences. During promotion for the film, both father and son spoke about their complicated relationship and the personal significance of collaborating creatively.

Authorities have confirmed that Rob and Michele Reiner suffered injuries consistent with a stabbing. Their home has been secured as forensic examinations continue. Police have said no further information will be released until investigators complete key stages of the inquiry.

As the investigation proceeds, tributes to Rob Reiner continue to emerge from across the film, television, and music industries. Many have highlighted his lasting influence on storytelling, comedy, and popular culture, describing his body of work as one that shaped generations of audiences worldwide.

