Jackson Browne's Melbourne Show Tonight Postponed Until Sunday - Noise11.com

Jackson Browne performs at the Palais Theatre in St Kilda on Friday 1 April 2016.

Jackson Browne’s Melbourne Show Tonight Postponed Until Sunday

by Paul Cashmere on April 13, 2023

in News

Jackson Browne will not be performing in Melbourne tonight due to illness.

The official statement from Frontier Touring reads,

Frontier Touring wish to advise that, due to illness, tonight’s performance by Jackson Browne at Margaret Court Arena, Melbourne, has been rescheduled.

Browne will now perform his Melbourne show on Sunday 16 April. Jackson Browne and Frontier Touring sincerely appreciate VIC fans’ understanding with the reschedule details. Jackson’s Sydney and New Zealand performances remain as planned.

Tickets for tonight’s original Melbourne performance are valid for the new rescheduled date – ticketholders do not need to take any further action. Patrons unable to attend new show date may obtain a full refund – for any further questions please contact Ticketek via the link here.

JACKSON BROWNE
​With special guest Liz Stringer (Melb/Syd)
​AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND
​APRIL 2023
​Presented by Frontier Touring and The Sound (NZ only)

Australia
15 April, Sydney, Aware Theatre
16 April, Melbourne, MCA

New Zealand
18 April, Auckland, Kiri Te Kanawa Theatre
19 April, Wellington, Michael Fowler Centre
21 April, Christchurch, Town Hall

