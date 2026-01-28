Jake Mason Trio To Release New Single “Stop Searching For Love” Featuring Kate Ceberano - Noise11.com

Second single from the ARIA-nominated trio’s forthcoming album The Modern Ark showcases soulful jazz collaboration with an Australian icon

by Paul Cashmere

Melbourne’s Jake Mason Trio have unveiled their second single from the highly anticipated album The Modern Ark, due for release on 13 February 2026 via Soul Messin’ Records. Titled “Stop Searching For Love”, the track features the unmistakable vocals of Kate Ceberano, one of Australia’s most celebrated jazz and soul singers.

A luminous soul-jazz ballad, “Stop Searching For Love” highlights Ceberano’s velvet phrasing against the trio’s intimate instrumentation – Mason’s Hammond organ, James Sherlock’s shimmering guitar, and Danny Fischer’s brushed drums. The result is a recording that feels both lived-in and unhurried, capturing the analogue warmth that has become a signature of Soul Messin’ releases.

Kate Ceberano AM is a true Australian music icon, with 11 platinum and 8 gold albums to her name. She was the first woman inducted into the Australian Songwriters Hall of Fame and received the Lifetime Achievement Award at the Australian Women in Music Awards. Ceberano has deep roots in jazz, beginning with her 1987 live album Kate Ceberano and Her Septet, and her recent 2023 collaboration with Paul Grabowsky, Tryst, won both ARIA and AIR awards for Jazz Album of the Year.

The musical partnership between Mason and Ceberano spans more than a decade, including collaborations with Eric McCusker. Co-written by Mason and McCusker, “Stop Searching For Love” reflects a maturity and ease in their work together. Jake Mason explains, “Kate has this rare ability to make a lyric sound like a truth you’ve always known. This song is about surrender, that moment when you realise you don’t need to chase love anymore, because it’s already around you.”

Recorded live-to-tape in Melbourne and mixed for Dolby Atmos, the single is presented with a soft-focus lyric video that mirrors its intimate charm. The track evokes the torch singers of the 1960s while speaking directly to contemporary audiences, a blend of late-night jazz lounge warmth and gospel embrace.

The Modern Ark, releasing 13 February 2026, promises a full exploration of the trio’s soulful jazz vision. The album features guest appearances from Ceberano and international jazz vocalist Kurt Elling, and is available on vinyl, CD, and digital formats. For fans of Hammond organ-led jazz trios, the record channels the spirit of classic figures like Jimmy Smith and Brother Jack McDuff, updated with modern tone, space, and storytelling.

The Jake Mason Trio was formed in Melbourne with Mason on Hammond organ, Sherlock on guitar, and Fischer on drums. They quickly established themselves as a leading voice in Australian jazz with their debut album The Stranger in the Mirror, which earned an ARIA nomination and international recognition from ABC Jazz, Jazz Weekly (USA), Soultrain (Germany), and Rhythms Magazine. With extensive club and festival performances across Australia, the trio has built a reputation for crafting soul-jazz that balances technical mastery with deep groove and emotional resonance.

Stop Searching For Love is out this Friday, 30 January 2026, and serves as an early glimpse of the soulful depth and collaborative artistry that The Modern Ark will offer.

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE11.com’s newest interviews and special features on YouTube. See things first—Subscribe to Noise11 on YouTube

Visit Noise11.com

Follow Noise11.com on social media:

Bluesky

Instagram

Facebook – Comment on the news of the day

X (Twitter)