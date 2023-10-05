 James Bond Composer David Arnold To Tour UK - Noise11.com
Casino Royale James Bond

James Bond Composer David Arnold To Tour UK

by Music-News.com on October 6, 2023

in News

James Bond composer David Arnold is embarking on a unique tour.

Arnold – whose credits include scoring five Bond films, as well as ‘Stargate’, ‘Independence Day’ and ‘Godzilla’ – is taking to the road for ‘David Arnold – The Songs: Live’, which will see him and his band perform songs from across his career in a “stripped back, never before seen style”.

As well as some “surprises” along the way, David will share the secrets of his craft with audiences.

His storied career has also seen him compose music for TV’s ‘Good Omens’ and ‘Sherlock’, whilst he’s also collaborated with artists such as Bjork, Massive Attack and Pulp.

David was the Musical Director for the historic 2012 London Olympics Closing Ceremony, which saw him work with The Who and the Spice Girls.

The tour begins on November 19 at London’s Lafayette, before they head to Newcastle, Glasgow, Birmingham, and Manchester, before wrapping in Cambridge on November 26.

David said: “My earliest musical memories were of songs. I think song is the finest of all art forms. As a songwriter I see them conceived, developed and delivered into the world. From that point on they stop being mine. They become part of the fabric of a film, a show or someone else’s record. Principally, though, they belong to the audience.

This tour is a way of me revisiting the early years of these songs, reclaiming them for an evening, sharing the stories behind them and doing my best, as their author, to give some insight as to how and why they came into existence and, most unusually, I’ll be singing them in my own voice – the first voice anyone hears when I deliver a new song, but a voice that the public never do get to hear.”

Lucy Noble, Artistic Director at AEG Presents, added: “David Arnold has always been well known to us as a world-class composer, however with this intimate tour we’ll see the incredible artist and performer that he is as well. Audiences are in for a huge treat to hear him sing the songs that he has composed and that mean so much to him.”

‘David Arnold – The Songs: Live’ tour dates:

19 November, London Lafayette
20 November, Newcastle The Cluny
22 November, Glasgow Òran Mór
23 November, Birmingham Hare Hounds
24 November, Manchester Band on the Wall
26 November, Cambridge Junction 2

music-news.com

