James Taylor Expands Australian Tour - Noise11.com

James Taylor has added new shows for Sydney, Melbourne and Perth on his upcoming ‘An Evening With James Taylor’ Australian tour.

James last toured Australia in 2017 and before that 2010, 2003 and 1995.

AN EVENING WITH JAMES TAYLOR & HIS ALL-STAR BAND

AUSTRALIA 2024

Kings Park & Botanic Garden, Perth Friday, April 12 – Sold Out

Kings Park & Botanic Garden, Perth Saturday, April 13 – New Show*

Margaret Court Arena, Melbourne Tuesday, April 16 – Sold Out

Margaret Court Arena, Melbourne Wednesday, April 17 – New Show*

Entertainment Centre, Adelaide Riday, April 19

ICC Sydney Theatre Tuesday, April 23 – Sold Out

ICCSydney Theatre Wednesday, April 24 – New Show*

*Live Nation pre-sale commences Friday, February 9 at 10am – Monday, February 12 at 9am.

*General public tickets go on sale on Monday, February 12 at 10am (All times local).

Also appearing at A DAY ON THE GREEN

Sirromet Wines, Mount Cotton Sunday, April 21

Bimbadgen, Hunter Valley Saturday, April 27

Centennial Vineyards, Bowral Sunday, April 28

