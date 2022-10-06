 Janet Jackson Expands The Velvet Rope For 25th Anniversary - Noise11.com
Janet Jackson The Velvet Rope

Janet Jackson The Velvet Rope

Janet Jackson Expands The Velvet Rope For 25th Anniversary

by Paul Cashmere on October 6, 2022

in News

Janet Jackson will mark the 25th anniversary of her 1997 album ‘The Velvet Rope’ with an expanded new edition.

The Velvet Rope was Janet Jackson’s sixth album.

The album has the rarities ‘Accept Me’ and ‘God’s Stepchild’ and put the remixes Teddy Riley’s TNT Remix of “I Get Lonely” featuring BLACKstreet, the J. Dilla (Ummah Jay Dee) remix of “Got ‘Til It’s Gone”, and Timbaland/Missy “Misdemeanor” Elliott’s remix of “Go Deep” in one place for the first time. Also included are club mixes of various tracks by David Morales & Frankie Knuckles, Masters at Work, Tony Moran, Jason Nevins and Tony Humphries.

THE VELVET ROPE: DELUXE EDITION

Component 1:
1. Interlude -Twisted Elegance
2. Velvet Rope [feat. Vanessa-Mae]
3. You
4. Got ‘Til It’s Gone [feat. Q-Tip & Joni Mitchell]
5. Interlude – Speaker Phone
6. My Need
7. Interlude – Fasten Your Seatbelts
8. Go Deep
9. Free Xone
10. Interlude – Memory
11. Together Again
12. Interlude – Online
13. Empty
14. Interlude – Full
15. What About
16. Every Time
17. Tonight’s The Night
18. I Get Lonely
19. Rope Burn
20. Anything
21. Interlude – Sad
22. Special
23. Can’t Be Stopped
24. Accept Me [Bonus Track] *
25. God’s Stepchild [Bonus Track] *

Component 2:
1. I Get Lonely (TNT Remix Edit) with BLACKstreet *
2. Got ‘Til It’s Gone (Ummah Jay Dee’s Revenge Mix) *
3. Go Deep (Timbaland/Missy Remix) featuring Missy “Misdemeanor” Elliott *
4. Together Again (Jimmy Jam Deeper Mix) *
5. Every Time (Jam & Lewis Disco Mix)
6. I Get Lonely (Jam & Lewis Feel My Bass Mix) *
7. Got ‘Til It’s Gone (David Morales & Frankie Knuckles Def Club Mix) *
8. Together Again (Tony Moran 12″ Club Mix) *
9. Go Deep (Masters at Work Thunder Mix) *
10. Together Again (Tony Humphries Club Mix Edit)
11. I Get Lonely (Jason vs. Janet The Club Remix)
12. Go Deep (Masters At Work Vocal Deep Disco Dub)
13. Got ‘Til It’s Gone (Armand Van Helden Bonus Beats)
* = new to streaming

The new edition of The Velvet Rope will be released tomorrow, 7 October 2022.

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Follow Noise11 on Social Media

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Janet Jackson - Photo By Ros O'Gorman Janet Jackson - Photo By Ros O'Gorman Janet Jackson - Photo By Ros O'Gorman Janet Jackson - Photo By Ros O'Gorman Janet Jackson - Photo By Ros O'Gorman Janet Jackson - Photo By Ros O'Gorman Janet Jackson - Photo By Ros O'Gorman Janet Jackson - Photo By Ros O'Gorman Janet Jackson - Photo By Ros O'Gorman Janet Jackson - Photo By Ros O'Gorman Janet Jackson - Photo By Ros O'Gorman Janet Jackson - Photo By Ros O'Gorman Janet Jackson - Photo By Ros O'Gorman Janet Jackson - Photo By Ros O'Gorman Janet Jackson - Photo By Ros O'Gorman Janet Jackson - Photo By Ros O'Gorman Janet Jackson - Photo By Ros O'Gorman

Tagged as: , , ,

Related Posts

Depeche Mode
Depeche Mode Release New Album Memento Mori and Announce World Tour

Depeche Mode have released a new album ‘Memento’, their first album since 2017’s ‘Spirit’ and the first since the death of founding member Andy Fletcher.

10 hours ago
TLC
TLC To Play One Off Australian Show

TLC will return to Australia for one show only in Melbourne in November.

11 hours ago
Rage Against The Machine
Rage Against The Machine Cancel All 2023 Dates

Zack De La Rocha has cancelled all 2023 dates for Rage Against The Machine because of a severe leg injury. The 2023 North American tour cannot go ahead as Zack following the injury from July 11 when he was hurt during a show in Chicago.

12 hours ago
Blake Shelton, music news, noise11.com
Blake Shelton Sells Music Catalogue

Blake Shelton has sold the rights to his master recordings to Influence Media Partners.

23 hours ago
Bono, U2 perform at Etihad Stadium. Photo by Ros O'Gorman
Bono To Go On Book Tour

Bono is launching a book tour to support the release of his new memoir.

3 days ago
Tori Amos, palais Melbourne 2014, ros ogorman photo
Tori Amos To Tour Again in 2023

Tori Amos has announced a string of live dates. Following on from the success of her 2021 album, Ocean To Ocean, and her sell-out tour of 2022, Amos is set to return to the UK for six further dates, which will include a night at London's Royal Albert Hall.

3 days ago
Rammstein at Big Day Out Melbourne 2011 photo by Ros O'Gorman
Rammstein Take Out Restraining Order Against Viagogo

German metal band Rammstein have taken out a restraining order against ticket reselling company Viagogo.

5 days ago