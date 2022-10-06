Janet Jackson Expands The Velvet Rope For 25th Anniversary - Noise11.com

Janet Jackson will mark the 25th anniversary of her 1997 album ‘The Velvet Rope’ with an expanded new edition.

The Velvet Rope was Janet Jackson’s sixth album.

The album has the rarities ‘Accept Me’ and ‘God’s Stepchild’ and put the remixes Teddy Riley’s TNT Remix of “I Get Lonely” featuring BLACKstreet, the J. Dilla (Ummah Jay Dee) remix of “Got ‘Til It’s Gone”, and Timbaland/Missy “Misdemeanor” Elliott’s remix of “Go Deep” in one place for the first time. Also included are club mixes of various tracks by David Morales & Frankie Knuckles, Masters at Work, Tony Moran, Jason Nevins and Tony Humphries.

THE VELVET ROPE: DELUXE EDITION

Component 1:

1. Interlude -Twisted Elegance

2. Velvet Rope [feat. Vanessa-Mae]

3. You

4. Got ‘Til It’s Gone [feat. Q-Tip & Joni Mitchell]

5. Interlude – Speaker Phone

6. My Need

7. Interlude – Fasten Your Seatbelts

8. Go Deep

9. Free Xone

10. Interlude – Memory

11. Together Again

12. Interlude – Online

13. Empty

14. Interlude – Full

15. What About

16. Every Time

17. Tonight’s The Night

18. I Get Lonely

19. Rope Burn

20. Anything

21. Interlude – Sad

22. Special

23. Can’t Be Stopped

24. Accept Me [Bonus Track] *

25. God’s Stepchild [Bonus Track] *

Component 2:

1. I Get Lonely (TNT Remix Edit) with BLACKstreet *

2. Got ‘Til It’s Gone (Ummah Jay Dee’s Revenge Mix) *

3. Go Deep (Timbaland/Missy Remix) featuring Missy “Misdemeanor” Elliott *

4. Together Again (Jimmy Jam Deeper Mix) *

5. Every Time (Jam & Lewis Disco Mix)

6. I Get Lonely (Jam & Lewis Feel My Bass Mix) *

7. Got ‘Til It’s Gone (David Morales & Frankie Knuckles Def Club Mix) *

8. Together Again (Tony Moran 12″ Club Mix) *

9. Go Deep (Masters at Work Thunder Mix) *

10. Together Again (Tony Humphries Club Mix Edit)

11. I Get Lonely (Jason vs. Janet The Club Remix)

12. Go Deep (Masters At Work Vocal Deep Disco Dub)

13. Got ‘Til It’s Gone (Armand Van Helden Bonus Beats)

* = new to streaming

The new edition of The Velvet Rope will be released tomorrow, 7 October 2022.

