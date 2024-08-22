Janet Jackson To Play Vegas Residency - Noise11.com

Janet Jackson has set the dates for her Las Vegas residency.

Janet Jackson will kick off her 10-night stint at Resorts World Las Vegas on December 30 and wrap the run on February 15.

Janet announced on Instagram: “We’re so excited to announce our new residency at Resorts World Las Vegas launching New Year’s week!

“This is going to be a lot of fun and I look forward to spending the start of the New Year with you!! We truly can’t wait! Sending so much love.”

Janet was also reportedly offered a residency in London but chose Las Vegas instead because it was more lucrative.

Jackson’s last residency in Vegas was ‘Metamorphosis’ at Park MGM in 2019.

Meanwhile, Janet recently revealed that she gets in shape for her tours by singing on a trampoline.

Janet Jackson spilled her fitness secrets as she prepares to bring her ‘Together Again’ jaunt to the UK and Europe next month.

Scott Mills said on BBC Radio 2’s ‘The Zoe Ball Breakfast Show’: “I used to hear that Destiny’s Child would run on treadmills and try and sing at the same time?”

Janet replied: “Yeah, that’s how you condition yourself. You run on a treadmill. Another way is a trampoline. That’s how you condition singing and getting your heart rate up and being able to move and sing at the same time.”

Scott then asked: “So have you been on a trampoline before go?”

Janet replied: “Yeah, I have two trampolines in my house, actually, for this purpose. Well, one is for my baby, and one is for me.

“He took the first one I got, so I had to get another for myself.”

She continued: “Yeah, it’s a lot of energy. And it’s just back-to-back to back-to-back to back-to-back, the whole show, and it’s two hours.”

As well as the high energy, Janet Jackson has many costume changes and has three people assisting her backstage.

She said: “Well, I have three people helping me, actually, someone at my feet that’s changing my shoes, and someone that’s changing and I also help myself.”

And even then, it’s a race against time.

Janet added: “Sometimes I have not cleared the audience from seeing me, you run as quickly as you can to your quick change. And there were times when I had to undress a little bit before I got to my quick change, or I would not have made the change in time. So you start to unzip … I mean, you don’t take anything off, but you start to unzip things to make it go a little quicker.”

music-news.com

Noise11.com

