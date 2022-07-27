Jarvis Cocker To Resurrect Pulp in 2023 - Noise11.com

Jarvis Cocker has revealed that his 80s and 90s Britpop band Pulp will reform for shows in 2023.

Pulp formed in 1978 and released their first album ‘It’ in 1983. It wasn’t until 1994 when their fourth album ‘His ‘n’ Hers’ became their first hit reaching no 9 on the UK chart. The next two albums ‘Different Class’ (1995) and ‘This Is Hardcore’ (1998) reached no 1.

Pulp broke up in 2002 and reformed for shows in 2011 and 2012. Pulp last performed at Coachella in Florida on 19 December 2012.

The setlist was:

Do You Remember the First Time? (from His ‘n’ Hers, 1994)

Monday Morning (from Different Class, 1995)

Razzmatazz (from His ‘n’ Hers, 1994)

Pencil Skirt (from Different Class, 1995)

Something Changed (from Different Class, 1995)

Disco 2000 (from Different Class, 1995)

Sorted for E’s & Wizz (from Different Class, 1995)

F.E.E.L.I.N.G.C.A.L.L.E.D.L.O.V.E. (from Different Class, 1995)

His ‘n’ Hers (from The Sisters EP, 1994)

Babies (from His ‘n’ Hers, 1994)

Like a Friend (from soundtrack, Great Expectations, 1998)

Underwear (from Different Class, 1995)

This Is Hardcore (from This Is Hardcore, 1998)

Sunrise (from We Love Life, 2001)

Bar Italia (from Different Class, 1995)

Common People (from Different Class, 1995)

Encore:

Mis-Shapes (from Different Class, 1995)

Cocker hasn’t revealed the 2023 Pulp line-up yet. Jarvis was the last man standing when the band broke up in 2002. Drummer Nick Banks was the second longest serving Pulp member from 1985 too 2002. Bass player Steve Mackey was there from 1988 to 2002. Keyboard player Candida Doyle was in Pulp from 1984 to 2002 but dropped out for the year across 1986 and 1987.

