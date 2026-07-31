Jason Donovan Leads Cast Of One Flew Over The Cuckoo's Nest For Melbourne Season - Noise11 Music News

Jason Donovan will be joined by Nadine Garner and Jeremy Proulx when the full cast is unveiled for the new Melbourne production of One Flew Over The Cuckoo’s Nest, opening at the Athenaeum Theatre in November.

by Paul Cashmere

Jason Donovan will return to the Melbourne stage this November in one of the most demanding dramatic roles of his career, leading the newly announced cast of One Flew Over The Cuckoo’s Nest for an exclusive season at the Athenaeum Theatre beginning on November 13.

The production has now confirmed its complete Australian cast, with Donovan taking on the role of Randle P. McMurphy opposite Nadine Garner as Nurse Ratched and international actor Jeremy Proulx as Chief Bromden. The staging will be directed by Roger Hodgman and play a strictly limited Melbourne season.

The announcement builds on the earlier confirmation that Donovan would return to the city where his entertainment career first developed during the 1980s. It also marks a significant shift from the music and musical theatre roles that have largely defined his stage work, placing him at the centre of one of modern theatre’s best known dramatic works.

Based on Ken Kesey’s landmark 1962 novel and adapted for the stage by Dale Wasserman, One Flew Over The Cuckoo’s Nest follows the arrival of McMurphy inside a psychiatric institution controlled by the uncompromising Nurse Ratched. His refusal to conform challenges both the institution’s authority and the patients’ acceptance of it, exploring themes of freedom, dignity, conformity and power that continue to resonate with contemporary audiences.

Director Roger Hodgman said the play has retained its impact because of its enduring themes.

“What has always made One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest endure is that along with its subversive wit and humour it is an incredibly powerful story about freedom, dignity and hope,” Hodgman said.

“McMurphy is one of theatre’s great roles because he refuses to accept the world as it is and inspires others to believe life can be different.”

He said Donovan possessed the qualities needed for the role while Garner would bring authority and complexity to Nurse Ratched.

“Jason brings exactly the courage, humour and generosity the role demands, while Nadine Garner has all the intelligence, authority and complexity needed to make Nurse Ratched a truly formidable opponent.”

Hodgman added that assembling the cast had been “a director’s dream” and said he looked forward to exploring “the relationships, tensions and humanity that make this story so powerful.”

Garner brings extensive stage and screen experience to the production. Her theatre credits include The Cherry Orchard, Così, Private Lives, Life Span of a Fact and The Taming of the Shrew, while television audiences know her from The Doctor Blake Mysteries, City Homicide, The Henderson Kids and Raw FM. Her performance as Fraulein Kost in Sam Mendes’ production of Cabaret earned both Helpmann and Green Room awards.

Proulx also returns to a role that has become closely associated with his career. He first portrayed Chief Bromden at Atlanta’s Alliance Theatre in 2016, winning a BroadwayWorld Best Actor Award before reprising the character in productions throughout the United States and the United Kingdom. In 2020 he received an Encore Michigan Wilde Award for another performance in the role.

The wider cast includes Harvey Almond as Dr. Spivey, Martin Blum as Scanlon, Chris Connelly as Ruckley and Aide Turkle, Mia Dabkowski-Chandler as Nurse Flynn and Sandra, Darcey Eagle as Candy Starr, Gyton Grantley as Cheswick, David James as Harding, George Kapiniaris as Martini, Daniel R. Nixon as Billy Bibbit, Jack Scott as Aide Williams and Deep Sroa as Aide Warren.

The creative team features set designer Richard Roberts, lighting designer Niklas Pajanti, costume designer Ella Butler, composer Kohan van Sambeeck and production manager Stuart Johnston.

Since its Broadway premiere in 1963, Wasserman’s adaptation has become a staple of world theatre. The play originally starred Kirk Douglas as McMurphy and later gained even wider recognition through Milos Forman’s 1975 Academy Award-winning film adaptation starring Jack Nicholson. More recent productions have continued to revisit the work through contemporary interpretations while retaining its central examination of institutional authority and individual freedom.

For Donovan, the Melbourne season represents a return to the city where his acting career first emerged before expanding internationally through television, recording and musical theatre. Inspired after seeing a recent production at London’s Old Vic Theatre, he has described McMurphy as unlike any character he has previously played.

One Flew Over The Cuckoo’s Nest opens at Melbourne’s Athenaeum Theatre on November 13 for a strictly limited season.

Cast

Jason Donovan as Randle P. McMurphy

Nadine Garner as Nurse Ratched

Jeremy Proulx as Chief Bromden

Harvey Almond as Dr. Spivey

Martin Blum as Scanlon

Chris Connelly as Ruckley/Aide Turkle

Mia Dabkowski-Chandler as Nurse Flynn/Sandra

Darcey Eagle as Candy Starr

Gyton Grantley as Cheswick

David James as Harding

George Kapiniaris as Martini

Daniel R. Nixon as Billy Bibbit

Jack Scott as Aide Williams

Deep Sroa as Aide Warren

Creative Team

Roger Hodgman, Director

Richard Roberts, Set Design

Niklas Pajanti, Lighting Design

Ella Butler, Costume Design

Kohan van Sambeeck, Original Music

Stuart Johnston, Production Manager

Season

November 13, Melbourne, Athenaeum Theatre

Ticket Details

Tickets are on sale now at cuckoosnest.com.au.

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