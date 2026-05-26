Jason Donovan Returns To Melbourne For One Flew Over The Cuckoo's Nest - Noise11 Music News

Jason Donovan will return to Melbourne, the city where his career began, to lead a new stage production of One Flew Over The Cuckoo’s Nest at the Athenaeum Theatre in a limited season beginning in November.

by Paul Cashmere

Jason Donovan is heading back to Melbourne for what marks one of the most significant dramatic stage roles of his recent career, taking on the part of Randle P. McMurphy in a new production of One Flew Over The Cuckoo’s Nest. The production will play exclusively at Melbourne’s Athenaeum Theatre from November 13 in a strictly limited season, with Donovan joined by Nadine Garner and international actor Jeremy Proulx.

The production places Donovan in one of modern theatre’s most recognisable roles, stepping into a character first brought to Broadway by Kirk Douglas and later immortalised on screen by Jack Nicholson. Directed by Roger Hodgman, the Melbourne season will also feature Nadine Garner as Nurse Ratched and Jeremy Proulx as Chief Bromden.

The announcement is notable because it represents another evolution in Donovan’s career, one that has increasingly shifted between music, television and theatre. While many audiences continue to associate him with pop success and musical theatre productions, One Flew Over The Cuckoo’s Nest moves him into more dramatic territory. It also returns him to Melbourne, where his career first developed during the city’s entertainment boom of the 1980s before international success followed through television and music.

Based on Ken Kesey’s 1962 novel and adapted for the stage by Dale Wasserman, the work centres on a psychiatric institution where patients live under the rigid authority of Nurse Ratched. The arrival of McMurphy disrupts that environment, creating conflict around themes of conformity, power and personal freedom.

Donovan said the production immediately resonated with him after seeing a recent London staging.

“Coming home to Melbourne to star in One Flew Over The Cuckoo’s Nest feels incredibly special,” Donovan said.

“I recently saw the production at The Old Vic in London and was completely blown away by it.

“It’s powerful, confronting, funny and deeply human theatre. The story may have been written many years ago, but its themes still feel incredibly relevant today, challenging authority, questioning the status quo and pushing back against the system.”

He also described McMurphy as a role unlike anything he has previously undertaken.

“McMurphy is an absolute powerhouse of a character, he provokes, disrupts and inspires those around him to resist, and it’s unlike anything I’ve played before, which is exactly why I wanted to take it on.”

Garner, whose screen and theatre work includes The Doctor Blake Mysteries, City Homicide and Cabaret, said the material continues to resonate with contemporary audiences.

“I’m thrilled to be part of this production and especially excited to work alongside Jason,” Garner said.

“This is such an iconic piece of theatre, bold, emotional and incredibly relevant, and I think audiences will be completely drawn into this world from the moment the curtain rises.”

For Jeremy Proulx, the role of Chief Bromden carries a substantial history. He has played the character in productions in the United States and the United Kingdom over the past decade, earning recognition including a Broadway World Best Actor award.

“I am thrilled to be making my Australian debut with such a talented ensemble of actors, technicians and artists,” Proulx said.

“Playing Chief Bromden throughout this past decade with various other theatre companies from around the world has been one of the greatest gifts of my career.”

One Flew Over The Cuckoo’s Nest has maintained an enduring theatrical life since its Broadway debut in 1963. Dale Wasserman’s adaptation originally starred Kirk Douglas as McMurphy and featured Gene Wilder in one of his earliest stage roles. The work later experienced significant revivals, including the Tony Award winning 2001 Broadway production led by Gary Sinise.

Its profile expanded further through the 1975 film adaptation directed by Milos Forman. The film, starring Jack Nicholson, became only the second film in Academy Awards history to win the five major categories of Best Picture, Best Director, Best Actor, Best Actress and Best Adapted Screenplay.

The work itself has not been without changing interpretations. More recent productions have reconsidered aspects of representation and context, including a 2022 Australian adaptation in Perth that repositioned Chief Bromden within an Australian Indigenous setting.

Contemporary productions also arrive at a time when discussions around mental health treatment and institutional power structures continue to evolve, creating new perspectives on material originally written more than sixty years ago.

For Donovan, the Melbourne production follows another strong period of stage activity after his return to Australian theatres in The Rocky Horror Show and recent concert performances across the UK and Ireland. The November season now places him back where much of his public career first began, while presenting audiences with a different side of his stage work.

One Flew Over The Cuckoo’s Nest opens at Melbourne’s Athenaeum Theatre on November 13.

November 13, Melbourne, Athenaeum Theatre

Ticketing details: Tickets are on sale now at cuckoosnest.com.au

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE11.com’s newest interviews and special features on YouTube. See things first-Subscribe to Noise11 on YouTube

Visit Noise11.com

Follow Noise11.com on social media:

Facebook – Comment on the news of the day

Bluesky

Instagram

X (Twitter)